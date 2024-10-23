Gala grand finale
Two x Two bids adieu with $10 million tally at glittering Dallas gala
Talk about a dramatic denouement: The 25th and final Two x Two for AIDS and Art benefit dinner and contemporary art auction raised an astounding $10 million for amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, and the Dallas Museum of Art.
The 2024 black-tie gala, presented by Saks, brought together 500 invited guests from the worlds of art, fashion, and philanthropy to the Rachofsky House on Saturday, October 19. Two x Two founders Cindy and Howard Rachofsky co-hosted the affair with Lisa and John Runyon, and Emmy- and Tony-winning actor Alan Cumming served as master of ceremonies.
Annually one of Dallas’ most high-profile benefits, the Two x Two gala is the largest fundraiser in the country for amfAR and the Dallas Museum of Art. Since its inception in 1999, Two x Two has raised more than $130 million for AIDS research at amfAR and for the Contemporary Art Acquisitions Fund at the Dallas Museum of Art.
But the event’s 25th year would be its last, organizers had announced, and they held a series of preview parties to help say goodbye.
“This 25th anniversary celebration serves as both a culmination and a fitting farewell to an event that has left a permanent mark on our community,” Howard Rachofsky said.
DJ Lucy Wrubel spun tunes from high atop a red rose "tree" constructed outside the geodesic dome venue.Photo by Kevin Tachman
Befitting the gala’s silver anniversary, Todd Fiscus' Todd Events team transformed the event’s signature 7,000-square-foot geodesic dome on the Rachofsky lawn into a giant silvery-mirrored disco ball. (Many of the guests dressed to match, donning sparkling metallic, sequined gowns - be sure to scroll through the photo gallery above to glimpse all the fabulous looks.)
Outside the tent, a 30-foot-tall "dress" constructed of red roses paid homage to the AIDS awareness ribbon, with DJ Lucy Wrubel at the zenith of the dress, spinning tunes to set the vibe for the evening.
The exterior of the Rachofsky house featured a video mapping projection of Two x Two auction catalogs for the past 25 years, created by The Georges and Stage2Lighting.
Upon arrival, guests were offered La Grande Dame champagne, Belvedere cocktails, and trays of Cindy Rachofsky’s favorite “Cindy’s Margarita,” featuring Casa Dragones Blanco tequila. Cocktails were followed by a seated, multicourse dinner prepared by chef Juan Garrido of Art2Catering.
Cumming started the celebratory program with a humorous song championing 25 years of Two x Two, its leaders, and sponsors involved.
Award-winning British actor Alan Cumming served as master of ceremonies.Photo by Kevin Tachman
More than a few bittersweet tears were shed when the farewell presentations began. Two x Two executive director Melissa Ireland revealed two surprises in honor of the Rachofskys.
First, she said, the Dallas Museum of Art has established a new position called the Rachofsky Contemporary Art Fellow, funded by lead gifts of $1.3 million and now open to the community.
“By its design, The Rachofsky Contemporary Art Fellowship will carry forward the spirit and impact that Cindy and Howard have cultivated through their heroic efforts,” Ireland said. “This Fellowship will ensure that the legacy of Two x Two remains viable in supporting Contemporary Art programming and initiatives at the museum well into the future.”
A round of applause for the Rachofskys.Photo by Kevin Tachman
Next, she unveiled the renaming of the amfAR award given at their global events to the Cindy and Howard Rachofsky Award for Artistic Excellence. The inaugural award was then given to the night’s honored artist, Nicolas Party.
After dinner, 10-time Grammy Award winner Chaka Khan entertained with a set of her biggest hits - “I’m Every Woman,” “I Feel For You,” “Tell Me Something Good" - and more, thanks to sponsors Nancy C. Rogers and Headington Companies.
The main goal of the night, however, was to raise money, and that fell largely to auctioneer Michael Macaulay, head of contemporary art for Sotheby’s Europe. In all, 92 works by artists including honoree Party, Shaqúelle Whyte, Vojtěch Kovařík, Howardena Pindell, and more were offered on auction. Several luxury trips and experiences were up for bidding, as well.
Chaka Kahn entertained the crowd inside the mirror-ball dome.Photo by Kevin Tachman
For those who wanted to continue the celebration, an after-party presented by Capital One kept the evening going in a bronze cathedral glass tent constructed on the side lawn of the house.
New York-based party band Gen Heat covered Prince songs as an homage to 1999, Two x Two's inaugural year. Guests moved and grooved on the dance floor and refueled with Pecan Butter Old Fashioneds, Brandy Alexanders, Regiis Ova caviar served in a Tuk Tuk, pizza from from Pizzana, and gelato from Gelato La Boca.
Notable attendees included a who's who list of high-profile patrons from Dallas and beyond:
Jerry Jones, Gene Jones, Charlotte Jones, Amir Rozwadowski, Jason Kidd, Porchla Kidd, Dirk Nowitzki, Jessica Nowitzki, Nancy Nasher, David Haemisegger, Isabelle Haemisegger, Marguerite Hoffman, Nancy Dedman, Brad Kelly, Cornelia Guest, Laurence Chandler, Bela Cooley, Stephanie Seay, Bradley Agather Means, Meghan Looney, Courtney Kerr Noonan, Kyle Noonan, Thomas Keller, Laura Cunningham, Bertha González Nieves, Mishele Wells, Dennis Cail, Adam Lippes, Annika Cail, Shane Allison, Meredith Counce, David Nash, Lisa Zabelle, Cameron Silver, Fred Perpall, Abi Perpall, Jim Showers, Jan Showers, Catalina Jorba, Santiago Jorba, Christen Wilson, Becca Cason Thrash, Danielle Sherman, Rae Liu, Marlo Melucci, David Liu, Michael Fountas, Jeff Melucci, Dr. Russell Lam, Madeline Lam, Emily Summers, Stephen Summers, Fergus McCaffrey, Lexi McCaffrey, Gayle Stoffel, Lauren Allday, Kristin Hallam, James Hallam, Laura Dunn, Christen Wilson, Taylor Olson, Jenny Mullen, Patricia Quirino, Ceron, Sarah Ronee Blakley-Cartwright, Nicolas Party, Georgina Hartland, Caroline Harrison, Mike Arnold, Dana Arnold, Thomas Hartland-Mackie, Laura Kim, Tina Craig, Mariel Sholem, and hundreds more.