Art News
Dallas' most glamorous gala TWOxTWO celebrates its artsy grand finale
After two decades of dazzling art and millions of dollars raised, one of Dallas' highest-profile charitable events is calling it a night: The TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art Gala, Capital One marks its final edition on October 19, with a ticketed preview party and fundraiser taking place at the Rachofsky House from 7-10 pm.
Launched in 1992, the annual contemporary art auction has raised more than $120 million for the Dallas Museum of Art and amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research in its 24-year tenure — with the proceeds helping to fund AIDS treatment while simultaneously scoring contemporary art acquisitions for the DMA.
Dallas has no shortage of galas doing good things, but TWO x TWO is among the few to have achieved international prominence with coverage by magazines such as Vogue — due in no small part to its promotion of up-and-coming and established artists, whose work — all donated by the artists to be auctioned off — enjoys a boost in value thanks to the jaw-dropping bidding prices.
Two x Two draws prominent artists, art collectors and philanthropists from around the world to Dallas for the annual sellout black-tie gala. Sharon Stone, Sigourney Weaver, Shirley MacLaine, Liza Minnelli, Barry Manilow, Natasha Richardson, John Benjamin Hickey, Taylor Dayne, Dita Von Teese, Stanley Tucci, Gavin Rossdale, Alan Cumming, Cheyenne Jackson, and Patti LaBelle are among the VIPs who have attended in years past.
Some have called it "the best event of the year in Texas."
In anticipation of the auction/gala itself, Capital One hosted a first-of-its-kind TWO X TWO "First Look Dinner" at The Rachofsky House on September 26, in collaboration with global arts club The Cultivist, where Capital One cardholders got early access to view the 100 pieces art, collectibles, and contemporary pieces that will go to auction during the final TWO x TWO Gala on October 19.
The event started with complimentary glasses of Dom Perignon followed by a multi-course dinner prepared by renowned chef Thomas Keller, a longtime supporter and frequent participant in the gala and friend of hosts Howard and Cindy Rachofsky. But this dinner was a first for the preview first look event, which always serves food — one year, they did Neapolitan pizza and you could take a whole pie home to-go — but not to such a rarefied degree.
"I’ve been attending the TWO x TWO festivities for years, and it’s a privilege to return for its final year, this time with Capital One for their First Look Dinner," Keller said in an email.
The dinner took place in a glittering tent outside, with diners seated in a giant U that wrapped around a stunning art centerpiece. The four-course meal included Regiis Ova osetra caviar with cauliflower panna cotta; Brokaw Ranch Haas avocado & vegetable "Louie"; a "ballotine" of Four Story Hill Farm milk-fed poulard with golden chanterelle mushrooms; and for dessert, an opera cake with K+M Extra Virgin Chocolate and Sicilian pistachios.
Keller's participation drew attendees such as Nafees Alam, CEO of DRG Concepts, who said, "My wife is here for the art, but I'm here for the food."
For longtime supporters Jeff and Terry Kurz, it's hard not to get nostalgic about the rich contribution it has made to Dallas and to art. "It's about building relationships- it's about learning about people and places," the couple says.
The TWO x TWO 2024 auction catalogue, featuring pieces like Leslie Martinez' The Glowing Ardor of the Piers 2024, constructed from canvas scraps, used studio rags, used studio clothing, polyester sewing threads, paper fragments, paint chips, modeling paste, and acrylic paint on canvas, can be viewed online.