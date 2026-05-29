La Dolce Vita
Italian glamour steals the show at DSO League LimonCello Luncheon
WHAT: 2026 Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Fashion Notes LimonCello Luncheon and Fashion Show
WHERE: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center
THE 411: The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League celebrated its 80th anniversary in vibrant, Italian-inspired style at the 2026 Fashion Notes LimonCello luncheon and fashion show. More than 500 Dallas philanthropists and arts supporters gathered for the chic spring fête benefiting the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s youth education and outreach initiatives.
Chaired by Meredith Allen Connally, Amy Green, and Elizabeth St. Marie, with honorary chairs Anne and Bill Seanor and DSOL president Claire Catrino, the elegant afternoon spotlighted Dallas designer Mackenzie Brittingham as the 2026 Fashion Design Award honoree. Brittingham presented a dazzling couture runway collection inspired by the Amalfi Coast and Tuscan landscapes, featuring flowing beaded gowns, structured silhouettes, luxurious furs, and exotic handbags in shades of citrus yellow, ivory, and Mediterranean blue.
The Meyerson was transformed into a glamorous Italian escape for the afternoon. Valet sponsor Avondale Dealerships parked a flower-filled yellow luxury vehicle at the entrance, while inside, patrons sipped Limoncello and Aperol spritzes, posed for photos against blue-and-yellow tiled backdrops, browsed raffle prizes, and sampled crème brûlée cheesecake espresso martinis and ladyfingers while being serenaded by Dallas Symphony Young Strings cellists Vincent Ramirez Boyce and Carlos Vargas.
The show-stopping runway entrance featured towering arches overflowing with lemons, greenery, and yellow florals, setting the stage for a high-style presentation emceed by Calvert Collins-Bratton. Models included notable Dallas women and their families, among them Claire Catrino with daughters Grace and Katherine, Faith Baldwin and daughter Blake, Meredith Connally and son Allen, Elizabeth St. Marie with children Charlotte and William, Gloria Steves, and honorary chair Anne Seanor.
During remarks, Catrino explained that the clever “LimonCello” theme honored both Italy’s dolce vita spirit and the cello students of the DSO’s Young Strings program. Michelle Miller Burns, Ross Perot President & CEO of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, praised the league’s decades-long commitment to strengthening music education and community engagement throughout North Texas.
Following the runway presentation, patrons enjoyed an Italian-inspired luncheon featuring Caprese salad, lemon garlic chicken penne pasta, and a trio of desserts including lemon meringue, lemon posset, and tiramisu. Tables were dressed in cheerful lemon-patterned linens, pressed glassware, and bright yellow tulips and hydrangeas that carried the Amalfi Coast theme throughout the room.
Proceeds from Fashion Notes benefit the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s education and outreach initiatives, including the Cecil and Ida Green Youth Concert Series, DSO Cares, Young Strings, Kim Noltemy Young Musicians, and Bach’s Lunch. Over the past four decades, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League has raised more than $25 million in support of the orchestra and its community programs.
WHO: Maggie Kipp, Fallon Hennessy, Lindsay Hall, Sarah Bowlby, Allison Brodnax, Katherine Smethie, Nikki Beneke, Joanie Stephens, Shyler Landry, Shane Peters, Sherwood Wagner, Marena Gault, Donna Arp Weitzman, Sarah Hendrix, Natalie Davenport, Laura Black, Sheridan Reeder, Lea Wernick, Natalie LaDrier, Emma Boulle, Denis Boulle, Karen Boulle, Denton Bricker, Colby Baer, Gloria Gault Steves, and hundreds more.