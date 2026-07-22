Downtown Dallas news
Dallas Arts District picks Dallas College leader as executive director
The Dallas Arts District has found its next leader: Ahava Silkey-Jones has been named executive director of the nonprofit that supports and promotes the downtown Dallas cultural district. She succeeds longtime executive director Lily Weiss, who retired earlier this year after more than a decade in the role.
Silkey-Jones joins the Dallas Arts District from Dallas College, where she served as vice provost of the School of Creative Arts, Entertainment and Design, a release notes. During her tenure, she led academic strategy, programming, and industry partnerships across seven campuses.
She brings more than 15 years of experience in higher education, nonprofit leadership, arts administration, and civic engagement.
"The Dallas Arts District is one of America's great cultural neighborhoods — a place where creativity inspires community, strengthens the economy and enriches everyday life," Silkey-Jones says in the release. "We have an incredible opportunity to elevate the District's national and global profile while creating an even more welcoming, connected and vibrant place for everyone who lives, works and visits here."
The leadership change comes after a busy year for the 118-acre district, which encompasses 19 cultural institutions and is billed as the nation's largest contiguous urban arts district. The district recently adopted a strategic plan centered on advocacy, placemaking, public safety, infrastructure, programming, and long-term growth, they say.
The area also took on a higher profile during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosting the RedBall Dallas public art installation and four major festivals that brought hundreds of thousands of local and international visitors downtown, they say.
Board chair Warren Tranquada, who is also president and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center, says Silkey-Jones has built a career around creating partnerships among the arts, education, and community organizations.
"This organization's role in shaping downtown's quality of life, economic vitality and global identity has never been more important," Tranquada says. "Ahava has spent her career bringing people together across sectors to create lasting community impact."
Silkey-Jones has received several recent honors, including the 2025 Obelisk Award from the Business Council for the Arts and recognition as one of Women We Admire's Top Women Leaders. She holds degrees from Harvard University, Roosevelt University, and DePaul University and serves on several local and national arts and education boards.
Former board chair Jill Magnuson, who stepped in as interim executive director following Weiss' retirement, will return to serving as a volunteer leader.
“Jill's leadership during this transition was invaluable,” Tranquada says. “She provided stability while also helping establish a clear vision for the future. Her work has left the organization stronger, and we are grateful she will continue supporting the Dallas Arts District as a volunteer leader.”