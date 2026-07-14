worth every mile
Texas Hill Country route beckons as most scenic road trip in the U.S.
A new comprehensive guide on the best road trips in America has unveiled two scenic routes through the Lone Star State that should be on everyone's must-see list.
The new guide from luxury lifestyle magazine Condé Nast Traveler spotlighted 17 ultra-scenic road trip routes across the U.S. that are "worth every single mile."
Hill Country Route
The first Texas road trip on the list is the Hill Country Route, a 300-mile trek starting in Lampasas, with stops in Marble Falls, Fredericksburg, Austin, and New Braunfels, and ending in Brenham. Travelers can spend as few as three days traversing the Hill Country Route, visiting "award-winning vineyards and boutique lavender and olive tree farms," or they can linger for a week or more by making additional detours in other small Texas towns.
Condé Nast Traveler recommends Hill Country staples like Blue Bonnet Café in Marble Falls and Truth BBQ in Brenham as the two can't-miss good eats that road trippers have to try for themselves. As for lodging, the magazine makes three recommendations: Tyson’s Corners Retreat Cottage, a 35-acre horse ranch in Lampasas, glamping resort Onera Fredericksburg, and the newly opened Faust Hotel in New Braunfels.
Onera Fredericksburg offers modern lodging like The Diamond. Photo by Jeff Jones
Typical attractions like Enchanted Rock outside Fredericksburg obviously made the list of stops to make along the way, but the report also digs into other niche destinations.
"History buffs can walk the sprawling grounds of the Lyndon B. Johnson Ranch, rich with mighty live oaks and environmentalist Lady Bird Johnson’s wildflowers; pair it with a trip to his Presidential Library, which offers a glimpse of how the former president wanted to be seen by history," the report's author wrote. "And if you're road-trippin' in the summer, don't miss a visit to Krause Springs. It’s a beautiful campsite and also a natural swimming spot, with a lot of gorgeous springs to dive right in."
Route 66: St. Louis to Amarillo
A second ultra-scenic road trip that includes Texas is the portion of Route 66 from St. Louis, Missouri to Amarillo. Some travelers don't have time for the full 2,448-mile stretch from Chicago to Los Angeles, so Condé Nast Traveler says the St. Louis-Amarillo route is the "most underrated stretch" that can be completed in just two days.
No trip through Amarillo is complete without a stop at Cadillac Ranch. Cadillac Ranch/ Facebook
The 756-mile route cruises through the Lake of the Ozarks and Oklahoma City before ending in the Yellow Rose of Texas, giving road trippers ample opportunities to see the sights, enjoy a "classic American meal" at a roadside diner, or try some St. Louis-style barbecue.
At the end of the trip, the report recommends Amarillo's The Barfield, Autograph Collection for a "quiet luxe" hotel stay, or this rustic converted Silo Barn on Airbnb.