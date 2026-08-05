Margaritas & fajitas
Dallas Mexican favorite El Molino to debut new location at Preston Royal
A Dallas Mexican restaurant that quickly built a following for its wood-fired fajitas and flaming margaritas is expanding with a second high-profile location. El Molino, from Vandelay Companies, will open Monday, August 10 in Preston Royal Shopping Center.
According to a release, the new restaurant will take over the former Anchor Sushi Bar space at 6025 Royal Ln., Ste. 250.
The opening comes about 10 months after El Molino debuted in Snider Plaza, where it introduced a menu centered on wood-fired fajitas in a cozy, upscale atmosphere. It earned much acclaim and even garnered a nomination for Best New Restaurant in the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards.
According to the release, the new restaurant spans 6,000 square feet - significantly larger than the 83-seat original - and will feature an expanded menu while maintaining the neighborhood feel of the Snider Plaza location.
Entrees, chips, queso, and margs at El Molino.Photo by Samantha Marie Photography
At the heart of the menu is still El Molino's wood-fired fajita program, with options including USDA Prime tenderloin, grilled chicken, jumbo tiger shrimp, marinated prime ribeye, and combination platters.
Other dishes include queso, elote corn chowder, fresh tuna nachos, tacos, enchiladas, salads, and entrées such as the Las Vegas Ribeye, Crispy Shrimp Brochette, Filet Mignon Famosa, and Grilled Sonora Quail.
The beverage program includes the restaurant's signature Flaming Margarita, frozen margaritas in flavors such as passion fruit, pineapple jalapeño, cherry vanilla, and mango, plus handcrafted cocktails and sipping tequilas.
Flaming margaritas are a must.Photo by Samantha Marie Photography
According to the release, the Preston Hollow location will also offer a daily happy hour from 3-6 pm at the bar with discounted frozen flaming margaritas, house margaritas, and sangria.
“The response to El Molino since its debut has exceeded our expectations, making Preston Hollow a natural next step for the brand,” says Hunter Pond, founder, chairman, and CEO of Vandelay Companies, in the release. “This larger location allows us to welcome even more guests while building upon the food, hospitality and overall experience that have made the Snider Plaza restaurant so successful.”
The Preston-Royal location will take over the former Anchor Sushi Bar space.Photo by Samantha Marie Photography
Pond also addressed the closure of Anchor Sushi Bar and why El Molina made sense to take over its spot.
“We intentionally opened Anchor Bar in two very different footprints to determine the best long-term model for the brand,” said Hunter Pond, founder, chairman, and CEO of Vandelay Companies, in a statement. “What we learned is that Anchor is at its best in a more intimate setting, like our Knox location, and that's the format we'll continue to expand. A larger footprint is much better suited for a high-energy Tex-Mex concept like El Molino, making Preston Royal the ideal home for its next chapter.”
Once it opens August 10, the Preston Hollow location of El Molina will be open for lunch and dinner, 11 am-9 pm Sunday-Wednesday and 11 am-10 pm Thursday-Saturday.