Global cuisine
New restaurant Tayta brings authentic Peruvian flavors to Richardson
There’s a new spot for authentic Peruvian flavors in Richardson. Called Tayta, it's a family-owned restaurant serving a variety of traditional dishes, coastal seafood, and Amazonian specialties, at 930 E. Campbell Rd.
Tayta’s menu spans classic Peruvian entrees, Peruvian-Chinese fusion (chifa), seafood, and rotisserie items prepared in a specialized charcoal oven imported from Peru.
Highlights of the menu include:
- Ceviche Tayta: Fresh grouper tossed in a citrusy leche de tigre marinade.
- Lomo Saltado: A traditional stir-fry featuring marinated strips of beef, red onions, and tomatoes.
- Arroz Chaufa: Wok-fried rice tossed with savory meats and vegetables.
- Ají de Gallina: A comforting shredded chicken stew infused with yellow ají amarillo peppers.
- Cecina: Smoked, dried pork cooked in a residual-heat oven for four hours to achieve maximum tenderness.
Portions are built to be shared, with entree prices ranging from $16 to $25. The menu also reinterprets these rich flavors into handheld options, stuffing stir-fried beef and chicken into casual sandwiches and wraps.
Coastal inspiration meets artisanal presentation at Tayta.Photo courtesy of Tayta
Tayta is a family venture led by Nidia Torres and her sons, Andreé and Diego Florez. Torres launched her catering business, María Elena, more than a decade ago, and in 2024 the family expanded with Tayta, a ghost kitchen operating out of Revolving Kitchen in Fairview.
Business was slow at first, something Diego Florez attributes to the impersonal nature of the ghost kitchen model. But once the family started interacting with customers face-to-face, things began to change.
“We started going out to the lobby and connecting with people, forming a community so they knew who was behind the kitchen,” he says.
That loyal customer base, many traveling from Richardson’s sizable Peruvian community, began pushing for a physical restaurant closer to home. When it came time to make the brick-and-mortar location a reality, Andreé Florez' girlfriend, Angela Dearen, joined the family business.
The family’s culinary inspiration stems from extensive travels across Peru. A trip along the coast helped them refine their ceviche recipes, while journeying through the Peruvian Amazon introduced them to region-specific techniques like slow-smoking meats, cooking with jungle fish, and using indigenous root vegetables. These exploratory trips shaped their initial catering and ghost kitchen menus, which mirror the offerings at the new Richardson space.
The 60-seat restaurant was designed by Dearen and Torres, bringing a welcoming, modern vibe to the dining room that blends urban industrial architecture with playful, bohemian decor. Highlights include a mural of Cusco’s famous Rainbow Mountain painted by Dearen, artisanal touches handpicked by Torres, suspended lush greenery, and warm, woven rattan pendant lamps that fill the room with light.
Tayta is open daily from 11 am-8:30 pm Sunday-Thursday, 11 am-9 pm Friday, and 11 am-10 pm Saturday.
“We are doing this with so much love, and we love sharing our Peruvian heritage and flavors with the community,” Diego Florez says.