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Namkeen makes Texas debut in Plano with Pakistani twist on hot chicken
A fast-casual chain specializing in Nashville hot chicken with a South Asian twist is making its Texas debut in Plano: Namkeen will open this fall at 521 Coit Rd., Suite 130, at the Beacon Square mixed-use development at the northwest corner of Coit Road and President George Bush Turnpike.
Founded in 2020, Namkeen has locations in New York, New Jersey, Georgia, and Canada. The company launched franchising this year, and the Plano restaurant will be its first in Texas.
The franchise is owned by Plano resident Mohammed Shaikh, who says he wanted to bring the concept to the city after discovering it in New Jersey. He says he was struck by both the food and the community surrounding the brand and felt it would be an exciting addition to the North Texas dining scene.
"We are local to Plano, and as residents, we wanted to invest back into the community that we love and that has given us so much warmth," Shaikh says. "Plano has a welcoming, diverse, and family-friendly atmosphere, making it the perfect place to bring our restaurant."
The restaurant's name means "savory" in Urdu. Its signature menu centers on crispy, buttermilk-brined hot chicken seasoned with a proprietary blend of Pakistani spices, including cayenne and cumin.
Namkeen's take on the classic melt, packed with seasoned chicken and paired with fries.Photo courtesy of Namkeen
The menu features traditional Nashville, Maple, and Buffalo chicken tenders, bites, and sandwiches. Guests can select their desired heat level — ranging from naked and mild to medium and hot — or opt for tikka-seasoned, roasted variations.
Additional offerings include smash burgers, chicken and waffles, cheese melts, and loaded fries topped with masala seasonings.
Entrees start at $9, with complete meals priced between $13 and $16. For dessert, Namkeen serves rose-infused gulabi and Nutella waffles for $9.
“We are excited not only to serve great food, but also to build relationships, support local events, and give back wherever we can,” Shaikh says.
The opening date is TBD in fall 2026, as construction wraps up at Beacon Square. Namkeen will join other tenants of the 83-acre, mixed-use development, including Stella Ice Cream, Sleek Crêperie Café, and Livewell Animal Hospital.