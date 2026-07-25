This Week's Hot Headlines
Dallas suburb flexes as fittest city in Texas and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes shopping highs and lows and a flex from the fittest town in Texas. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your weekend via this guide.
1. Dallas suburb flexes as No. 1 fittest city in Texas for 2026. The people of Plano deserve to take a victory lap. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb has been crowned the fittest city in Texas once again.
2. Plano-based JCPenney to close 50-year-old store in North Texas. The longtime JCPenney store at Fort Worth’s Ridgmar Mall will close this fall, the Plano-based retailer announced.
3. Goodwill transforms former Plano Walgreens into first small-format store. Leave it to Goodwill to find a second use for a former Walgreens. The nonprofit is transforming a vacant drugstore in Plano into its first-ever small-format store.
4. Dallas pizza purveyor Cane Rosso to open cocktail lounge in Frisco. An ice cream shop in Frisco is closing, to be replaced by a new bar. Cow Tipping Creamery closed in mid-July, but in its place will be a new cocktail lounge called The Imperial Room, coming in early September.
Food at Imperial Room, coming soon to Frisco. Photo courtesy of Imperial Room
5. New relief fund launches for 2026 Texas Hill Country flood victims. The Community Foundation of the Hill Country has launched a new Texas Hill Country Flood Relief Fund that is accepting donations now.