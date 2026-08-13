Weekend Event Planner
These are the 9 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
It will be an extremely music-filled weekend in and around Dallas, with seven of the nine slots on this week's list taken up by concerts. Performers will include stars in K-pop, rap, rock, country, pop, Broadway, and Mexican music, appeasing fans of multiple genres. The non-music options of the weekend include a comedian and a new local theater production.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. If you want more options, check out our calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, August 13
Don Toliver in concert
Rapper Don Toliver, a Houston native, comes to Dallas for the second time in three months as part of his Octane World Tour. Toliver has been at the top of the genre since his debut in 2020, with each of his five albums making the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, culminating with his new album, Octane, which went to No. 1. He'll perform again at American Airlines Center, joined by special guest Chase B.
Friday, August 14
Majestic Theatre presents Ari Matti
Ari Matti is an Estonian-born stand-up comedian known for his bold, high-energy style and sharp observational humor. Blending his Eastern European roots with global experiences, he's performed across the U.S. and the U.K., Europe, Canada, Asia, and Australia. He is also a regular comedian on Kill Tony. He'll perform for one night only at Majestic Theatre.
Muse in concert
The English rock band Muse has been going strong for over 25 years, having released their debut album in 1999. They've always been big in their native U.K., with each of their eight albums since 2003 going to No. 1 there. It took a little more time for U.S. audiences to warm up to them, but they had a run of four top 10 albums from 2006-2015, culminating in the No. 1 Drones. They'll play at Dos Equis Pavilion in support of their new album, The Wow! Signal.
Megan Moroney in concert
The future is bright for country singer Megan Moroney, who quickly caught the attention of fans with her 2023 debut album, Lucky, and went even higher with her quick follow-up, Am I Okay?, in 2024, which went to No. 3 on the Billboard Country chart. She's reached the top of the mountain with her new album, the appropriately titled Cloud 9, which went to No. 1 on both the Billboard Country chart and the overall Billboard 200. She'll play at American Airlines Center, joined by JP Saxe and Solon Holt.
Theatre Arlington presents 33 Variations
You don’t have to know Beethoven to find yourself thoroughly absorbed by the theatricality with which playwright Moises Kaufman has tied a historic event. The legendary mystery surrounding one of Beethoven’s compositions links to a drama about a fatally ill Beethoven scholar, her relationship with her daughter, and the daughter’s burgeoning romance. Drama, memory, and music combine to transport audiences from present-day New York to 19th century Austria in this American play. The production runs through August 30 at Theatre Arlington.
Saturday, August 15
Train in concert
Train comes to Dallas as part of The Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in The Atmosphere Tour. The tour features Train’s most iconic, chart-topping hits, including “Hey, Soul Sister,” “Drops of Jupiter,” “Drive By,” and more from their catalog spanning three decades. The band has released 11 albums in their career, most recently AM Gold in 2022. They'll play at Dos Equis Pavilion.
Joshua Henry in Concert with the Plano Symphony Orchestra: "Get Up, Stand Up!"
The Plano Symphony Orchestra will welcome Broadway star Joshua Henry in concert in “Get Up, Stand Up!” A 2026 Tony Award winner for his role as Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime, Henry is a Grammy-winning performer known for his Tony Award-nominated leading roles in Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys, and Violet, as well as for playing Aaron Burr in Hamilton. Henry, who released his debut album, Grow, in 2021, will perform at Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas.
BTS in concert
Arguably the biggest concert(s) of the summer in Dallas-Fort Worth, K-pop band BTS is making their big comeback after a scheduled hiatus that allowed the young band members to complete their compulsory military service in South Korea. Now they're ready to conquer the world again, starting with their new album, Arirang, and a world tour that will include shows on Saturday and Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Sunday, August 16
Hermanos Espinoza in concert
Hermanos Espinoza, led by brothers Joel and Leonel Espinoza, hails from the South Texas city of Edinburg. The regional Mexican music group made their debut in 2022 and immediately broke through with the single "Prueba de Fuego," which notched over 100 million streams. Since then, they've put out a number of other singles and live EPs, finally releasing their debut album, Linaje, earlier this year. They'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.