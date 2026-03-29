Muse in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Muse

Muse comes to Dallas in support of their new album, The Wow! Signal.

Muse comes to Dallas in support of their new album, The Wow! Signal.

WHEN

WHERE

Dos Equis Pavilion
1818 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/muse-the-wow-signal-tour-dallas-texas-08-14-2026/event/0C006479D038B29C

TICKET INFO

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