Hermanos Espinoza in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Arenovski

Hermanos Espinoza comes to Irving in support of their debut album, Linaje.

Hermanos Espinoza comes to Irving in support of their debut album, Linaje.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/hermanos-espinoza-linaje-tour-irving-texas-08-16-2026/event/0C006489D128E543

TICKET INFO

$54 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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