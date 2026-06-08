Joshua Henry in Concert with the Plano Symphony Orchestra: "Get Up, Stand Up!"

The Plano Symphony Orchestra will welcome Broadway star and 2026 Tony Award winner Joshua Henry in concert in “Get Up, Stand Up!”

Having recently won raves from critics and audiences as Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Lincoln Center Theater’s acclaimed production of Ragtime, Henry is a Grammy-winning performer known for his Tony Award-nominated leading roles in Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys, and Violet, as well as for playing Aaron Burr in Hamilton.

Prior to Ragtime, Henry starred in the Broadway revival of Into The Woods, for which he won a Grammy as a principal vocalist on the 2022 cast recording. His other Broadway credits include In the Heights, Waitress, Shuffle Along, American Idiot, Porgy and Bess and Bring It On: The Musical.

On screen, Henry starred as Roger Bart in the Academy Award-nominated film Tick, Tick… BOOM! directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. He also starred opposite Jason Momoa in two seasons of Apple TV’s See.

Henry's debut album, Glow, is available worldwide on all streaming platforms.