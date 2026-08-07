Now open
French bakery-cafe Maman from New York debuts chic Plano spot
A fast-growing New York bakery-cafe chain has expanded into a new North Texas city: Maman debuted a new location Friday, August 7 at Legacy East in Plano.
The cafe is at 7200 Bishop Rd., Ste. D, where it serves coffee, breakfast, lunch, pastries, and baked goods in a 2,650-square-foot space with seating for 78 indoors and another 34 on an outdoor patio, according to a release.
Plano is the brand's third Dallas-area cafe in about a year, with more on the way.
Founded in New York's Soho in 2014 by partners Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte, Maman has grown to about 60 locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company made its Texas debut in November 2025 with a cafe at The Plaza at Preston Center, followed by a Lakewood location that opened earlier this year. Another location is planned at Fields West in Frisco, as well as in Dallas' Casa Linda Center.
Coffee and croissants at Maman.Photo courtesy of Maman
The menu features espresso drinks, tea, pastries, salads, sandwiches, and breakfast and lunch items, plus seasonal offerings and a few Dallas-area exclusives, including:
- Magnolia Sweet Tea Fizz: Cold-steeped magnolia bud tea with Topo Chico, Texas wildflower honey syrup, lemon, and mint.
- Lone Star Cinnamon Bun: A cinnamon roll topped with vanilla glaze and a signature pastry star.
- Salted Caramel Pecan Pie Roll: A pastry swirled with salted caramel, vanilla, and toasted Southern pecans.
Known for its French provincial-inspired interiors, Maman's cafes feature vintage furnishings, wood accents, and the brand's signature blue toile details. The Plano location also offers catering and private event space.
"We're so excited to continue growing in the Dallas area with our newest location in Plano," says co-founder Elisa Marshall in the release. "Legacy East has such an incredible energy and strong sense of community, making it the perfect home for Maman. We can't wait to welcome both longtime guests and new neighbors into the space to enjoy coffee, pastries and meaningful moments together."
Lemon meringue tarts from Maman. Photo courtesy of Maman
The company also sells coffee, tea, matcha, merchandise, and its cookbook, Maman: The Cookbook, All Day Recipes to Warm Your Heart, and continues its collaboration with Martha Stewart through limited-time menu items and retail products.
Doors opened at 8 am August 7. To celebrate the opening, the first 100 customers who make a purchase will receive a complimentary tote bag and chocolate chip cookie. From 1-3 pm, the first 50 customers who spend $15 or more can receive a complimentary croissant charm at an on-site charm bar hosted by Charmed Haven.
Regular hours are 7:30 am-6 pm Monday-Friday and 8 am-6 pm Saturday-Sunday, with the kitchen closing daily at 4 pm.