Coffee News
French cafe Maman from New York makes Texas debut in Dallas
A French cafe from New York is making its Texas debut right here in Dallas: Called Maman, it will open its first Texas location in The Plaza at Preston Center at 4004 Villanova St., in the former Trova Wine Market space. According to a release, it'll open on Thursday, November 20 at 8 am.
“We are thrilled to bring Maman to Dallas,” says co-founder Elisa Marshall in a statement. “We can’t wait to become a part of the Preston Hollow community by creating a gathering space where people can celebrate life’s special moments.”
The first Maman was opened in Soho in October 2014 by Marshall and her co-founding partner Benjamin Sormonte, and has since expanded across the U.S, with 50 locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, as well as Canada.
Beyond the cafe operation, they have expanded into a lifestyle brand, selling merchandise in the culinary, design, and entertainment spaces; there's also a cookbook, Maman: The Cookbook, All Day Recipes to Warm Your Heart.
The Dallas location will be open during daylight hours with espresso drinks, tea, and pastries such as croissants, kouign maman, Bundt cakes, tea cakes, and cookies. Most of their locations offer at least one vegan item.
Menu items exclusive to Dallas will include:
- Magnolia sweet tea fizz, a cold-steeped magnolia bud tea with Topo Chico and honey
- Cheesy brisket croissant roll, a French-style croissant swirl with brisket and cheddar
- Cinnamon bun, topped with vanilla glaze
- Salted caramel pecan pie roll, with salted caramel and toasted maple pecans
Their drinks can be elaborate with rarefied ingredients; for example, a vanilla honey butter latte with sweet corn foam & cornbread crumbs, or a salted tahini honeycomb latte.
They're also known for brand collaborations such as the Martha Stewart holiday collection featuring peppermint hot chocolate, coffee, tea, peppermint bark, and peanut brittle that will be available at Maman Preston Hollow.
They boast a French provincial aesthetic with vintage furniture, wood floors, imported tiles, signature blue toile that extends to the custom espresso machine. These furnishings have made Maman a favorite for bridal showers, luncheons, and celebrations.
The Plaza at Preston Center is also home to Frenchie, the quintessential French brasserie from Travis Hospitality ((Knox Street Bistro, Georgie); does that make this the most French corner in all of Dallas?