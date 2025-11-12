Frisco News
New Frisco development Fields West signs up 10 new name-brand tenants
A new development in the works for Frisco has signed on a passel of high-profile new tenants: Fields West, a mixed-use center that is part of Frisco's Fields development, just added 10 new names to its growing list of high-end retailers and restaurants.
Fields West is the vision of renowned developer Fehmi Karahan, known for creating Legacy West, one of the most successful mixed-use developments in the country.
Fields West will offer 360,000 square feet of shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as Class A office space. Columbus Realty Partners is developing 1,150 high-end, urban living residences in Fields West, located above the restaurant and retail space.
“We are delighted to announce the addition of these spectacular brands to our list of top-tier retailers and restaurants here at Fields West. As the list continues to grow and we see Fields West going vertical, the anticipation for this best-in-class urban village is growing rapidly,” Karahan says in a release.
The 10 tenants that have joined Field West’s exclusive line-up include:
- Crate & Barrel
- Culinary Dropout
- Design Within Reach
- Face Foundrie
- Gorjana
- Landry Kate
- North Italia
- Maman
- TravisMathew
- U Med Spa
These new brands join a list of previously announced retailers at Fields West (listed below) that feature a diverse mix of national brands, boutique retailers, and first-to-market locations, showcasing sought-after names in fashion, beauty, and home décor.
Among them, Bloomie’s, Bloomingdale’s innovative, ever-evolving store concept, will open its first Texas location at Fields West. Other highly anticipated retailers include Alo Yoga, Arhaus, Kendra Scott, Pottery Barn, Sephora, and Williams Sonoma.
Fields West will be home to an exceptional collection of restaurants, from local favorites to national icons. Signed-on concepts so far include Green Point Seafood and Oyster Bar, Claremont, Mexican Sugar, Sixty Vines, and Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar.
Mastro’s Steakhouse – one of the most revered names in fine dining – will open its first DFW location, bringing its signature blend of sophistication and indulgence to the region.
“Fields West continues to have remarkable retailer interest as exhibited by our level of commitment at just the onset of construction. This along with the exciting brands we’ve yet to announce, and I’m anticipating Fields West will set a new standard for mixed-use destinations nationally,” says SHOP Companies founding partner Rand Horowitz.
Earlier this year, Fields West closed on a $425 million construction loan and commenced construction, with the opening planned to occur over a sequenced period starting in late 2027 and continuing into 2028.
Designed with pedestrian-friendly walkways, wide sidewalks, paseos and ample green spaces, Fields West prioritizes accessibility with convenient parking and intuitive wayfinding. Thoughtfully planned gathering areas are key to fostering community engagement and enhancing Fields West’s livability.
Fields, located in north Frisco off the Dallas North Tollway, is home to the PGA of America Headquarters, Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa with two 18-hole championship golf courses, and the country’s first Universal Studios Kids Resort, opening in late 2026. With an interconnected design, Fields features 25 miles of hike and bike trails that connect to Frisco’s broader citywide trail system.
Fields also boasts living options from urban multifamily residences to the exclusive, gated neighborhood, The Preserve, with luxury custom homes starting at $3.5MM.
- 7Th Avenue
- Alo Yoga
- Amorino Gelato
- Arhaus
- Bloomies
- Claremont
- Crate And Barrel
- Culinary Dropout
- Design Within Reach
- Everything But Water
- Face Foundrié
- Gorjana
- Green Point Seafood & Oyster Bar
- Johnnie O
- Kendra Scott
- La La Land Kind Café
- Landry Kate
- Maman
- Markham Fine Jewelers
- Mastro’s
- Mexican Sugar
- Mizzen & Main
- Nando’s
- North Italia
- Pottery Barn
- Sephora
- Shake Shack
- Sixty Vines
- Solidcore
- Starbucks
- Sushi Concept By Front Burner Society
- Sweetgreen
- Texas Capital Bank
- Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar
- Travismathew
- U Med Spa
- Williams Sonoma