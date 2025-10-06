Tex-Mex News
Mexican restaurant heats up wood-fired fajitas in Dallas' Snider Plaza
A Mexican restaurant is opening in Dallas' Snider Plaza with a new twist on fajitas: Called El Molino, it's part of the Vandelay Hospitality Group (Hudson House, East Hampton Sandwich Co., Jack & Harry's, etc.) and will open at 6818 Snider Plaza on Tuesday, October 14.
A release describes El Molino as "Mexican cuisine through a modern lens in a cozy, intimate setting," celebrating authentic Mexican flavors and playful American twists.
“El Molino is a place that I wanted to exist in Dallas that pairs fun Mexican food with similar sexy vibes like Drake’s and Jack & Harrys,” says Vandelay CEO Hunter Pond in a statement.
At the heart of the experience is a wood-fired fajita program, featuring filet mignon, adobo chicken, fried chicken tenderitos, pineapple ribeye, guajillo marinated shrimp, and an oyster mushroom medley — all paired with classic accompaniments and signature sauces.
Beyond fajitas, the menu extends to enchiladas and specialties such as Smoked Chicken Verde with tomatillo salsa, the Brisket Taco Plate, the Las Vegas Ribeye marinated with guajillo pineapple nectar, and the Branzino Diamanté, offered Veracruz-style or with lemon garlic.
Pond says that the cocktail program "pays tribute to how I like to have my margaritas - strong and filled to the brim." That includes the dramatic Flaming Frozen Margarita as well as a Chupito program with shots such as the Palo Santo with smoked reposado and the classic Carajillo, plus sipping tequilas.
The restaurant seats 83 plus a small 9-seat bar. Decor features dark wood, ivory tablecloths, and candlelight.
"I love and respect Javier’s, and Mr. Gutierrez is a close friend, so this is my ode to if Javier’s and Drakes had an offspring," Pond says.