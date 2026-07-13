Buon Appetito
New coastal Italian restaurant Scilla will transport Dallas to Calabria
Dallas is about to get a taste of Italy's Calabrian coast: Scilla, a new coastal Italian restaurant inspired by the seaside village of the same name, will debut in the Park Cities on Friday, July 17, according to a release.
The restaurant is opening at 8111 Douglas Ave., on the ground floor of the new 8111 Douglas office tower, in Preston Center. It'll debut with dinner service only, with lunch service to follow soon after, serving seafood, handmade pastas, wood-grilled dishes, and an Italian-style aperitivo program.
Scilla is the latest concept from Duro Hospitality, the acclaimed Dallas restaurant group behind The Charles, Sister, Mister Charles, El Carlos Elegante, Casa Duro, Café Duro, Norman's Japanese Grill, and Fort Worth's The Chumley House. Unlike many of the group's destination restaurants, Scilla is intended to be an everyday neighborhood restaurant where guests can stop in for lunch, afternoon drinks, dinner, or a late-evening cocktail, the owners say.
"From the beginning, this project was driven by its location," says Duro Hospitality founding partner Chas Martin in the release. "The surrounding neighborhood, residential density, and business community created an opportunity for something we felt was missing - a place where guests can enjoy a business lunch, meet for an afternoon aperitivo, or settle in for dinner several times a week. We wanted to create a restaurant that feels like an escape while remaining deeply connected to the rhythm of everyday life."
Interior of Scilla.Photo by Stephen Karlisch
The restaurant takes its name from Scilla, a picturesque fishing village in Calabria, Italy, overlooking the Strait of Messina. The village is steeped in Greek mythology as the home of Scylla, the sea creature said to guard one side of the strait opposite Charybdis. That balance of beauty, romance, danger, and the sea helped shape the restaurant's identity, the owners say.
The name also has a personal meaning for the Duro team: "Scilla" was the nickname Martin's father used for his mother, Priscilla, he says.
The menu focuses on the seafood traditions of Southern Italy, pairing fresh fish and shellfish with house-made pasta and dishes cooked over a wood grill.
Menu highlights include small plates such as Gnocco Fritto, Lobster Arancini and Boquerones on Toast; cold and raw offerings like Hamachi Crudo, Chutoro Crudo, and a seasonal Seafood Tower; twists on classics including Paella di Mare and Duro’s famous house-made pastas, alongside wood-grilled selections such as Branzino, Whole Red Snapper, Grass-fed Wagyu Ribeye, and Za’atar Lamb Kabobs.
The beverage program will feature a wine list that changes daily, with selections from Italy, France, and Napa Valley, as well as Italian-inspired cocktails including spritzes, sours, and granitas.
Gnoccho Fritto at Scilla.Photo by Chase Hall
Scilla was designed by Duro Hospitality partners Corbin and Ross See of Sees Design as two distinct dining rooms connected by a central bar.
"We liked the idea that both dining rooms could feel connected while carrying completely different atmospheres," says Corbin. "One side is more theatrical and energetic, while the other is softer and more intimate. That tension became an important part of the experience ... We wanted entering Scilla to feel unexpected and transportive - as though you've discovered something hidden."
The interiors feature upholstered walls, hand-painted murals, and artisan finishes inspired by old-world European craftsmanship. The space was designed to evolve throughout the day, from bright lunches to candlelit dinners, they say.
The bar area at Scilla.Photo by Stephen Karlisch
Scilla will open July 17, beginning with dinner service only, 4:30-10pm Sunday-Thursday and 4:30-11pm Friday and Saturday. Lunch will be added shortly after opening.
Once it fully opens, hours will be 11 am-10 pm Sunday-Thursday and 11 am-11 pm Friday-Saturday, with dinner beginning nightly at 4:30 pm. Complimentary valet parking will be available.