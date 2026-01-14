Lower Greenville shakeup
Dallas restaurant Rye to close on Lower Greenville as sister bar moves in
The popular farm-to-table restaurant Rye is set to close its doors on Lower Greenville later this spring, and its sister spot, self-described “avant garde” cocktail bar Apothecary, will take over its space.
Rye owner Tanner Agar announced the restaurant’s impending closure in a release, sharing that Rye’s last day of service is set for March 7. Following its shutter, the space will undergo a brief makeover to make way for a “moodier” aesthetic for Apothecary, complete with new lounge-style seating options and refreshed design elements.
“To allow Apothecary and Rye to grow individually into the concepts we know they can become, our teams and spaces need to become more separated, with knowledge and resources dedicated to each concept individually,” Agar says in the release. “Apothecary is taking over the full space because we feel that Lower Greenville is the appropriate home for it.”
Rye first opened on Lower Greenville in 2021, joining the restaurant’s original location in downtown McKinney, which debuted in 2015. The McKinney location closed in 2022 after its building was extensively damaged in a fire.
In 2024, Rye earned recognition from the Michelin Guide, which praised its “genuine hospitality” and “unrestrained” cuisine.
Now, Agar insists that Rye “isn’t gone forever,” but has not yet shared where or when the restaurant might reopen. Agar says that he is currently on the look-out for a new location that will “better support the team’s mission and overall vision.”
Apothecary, on the other hand, will reopen on March 13, taking over the dining room formerly occupied by Rye. The bar will be split into two sections, essentially, with Rye’s former dining room transformed into the bar’s main space, which will serve a “more approachable” menu of libations, including classic cocktails, beer, and wine.
The bar’s current space will be transformed into a dedicated space for cocktail experimentation, with an “exclusive” back-room feel. The space will allow the bar’s “cocktail masters” to serve more adventurous drinks, and a brand-new omakase-style cocktail service that drinkers will have to make a reservation for.
Before it closes, Rye plans to go out in style with a final tasting menu, set to begin on Tuesday, January 27, that pays homage to dishes from the restaurant’s first year in business. Also following its closure, Agar is planning a series of Rye pop-ups that will take place every couple of months to keep Rye in Dallas’s dining conversation.
The all-new Apothecary will open on March 13, one week after Rye’s final day of service on March 7. In the meantime, diners can score their final reservations at Rye via Tock.