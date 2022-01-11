Hemingway Brunch pencils in magnificent breakfast & brunch for Coppell

The town of Coppell is due to get a great new spot for brunch: Called Hemingway Brunch, it's opening at 140 W. Sandy Lake Rd. #140, in a former Sunny Street Cafe, where it will serve the three most important meals of the week: breakfast, lunch, and brunch.

Owner Rima Sejdini is a native of Michigan who moved to the Dallas area four years ago.

"I was born and raised in the restaurant business, and moved here to help my brother, who had opened a restaurant in Frisco," she says. "I loved it here and decided to stay."

Three years ago, she opened Townhouse Brunch in Colleyville, which has earned raves for its combination of classic and creative dishes, executed with precision and delivered with attentive service. Hemingway will be her second restaurant.

"It'll be similar to Townhouse Brunch, where we do it all — specialty pancakes, waffles, benedicts, and omelets," she says.

Pancake varieties include pineapple upside down, strawberry cheesecake, and the "cinnabomb" with cinnamon swirl and cream cheese glaze. Don't read any further if you're hungry.

There are five French toast options including apple pecan, the "Mr. Presley" with peanut butter & bananas, and a bourbon French toast topped with bourbon-glazed peaches.

Avocado toast comes with feta cheese and two poached eggs, and there's a famed hard-to-find Monte Cristo sandwich with ham, Swiss cheese, and blackberry sauce.

There's also lox & toast, biscuits & gravy, crepes, steel-cut oatmeal, chicken & waffles, breakfast bowls, a breakfast quesadilla stuffed with bacon & eggs, and migas, both regular and a vegan "vigas" version with seasoned tofu, jalapeno, tomato, onion, and house potatoes served with corn tortillas and salsa — "so you can make your own tacos," Sejdini says.

That's just breakfast. Lunch features generous salads, burgers, sandwiches, and sides.

"We also have a full liquor license, so that means mimosas, bloody marys, and espresso martinis," she says.

She chose Coppell both because of its accessibility to Townhouse in Colleyville but also because she liked the location, at the busy intersection of Sandy Lake and Denton Tap Road.

She hopes to open within the next few weeks. "I'm ready to go, if I can just hire a few more people — staffing is so hard right now," she says.

The name is what you might expect: "It's named for Ernest Hemingway, who was a world-class author," she says. "I've always loved his books and everything he represents."