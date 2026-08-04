in good hands
13 Dallas-Fort Worth hospitals deemed best in Texas by U.S. News
UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and a dozen more North Texas hospitals have earned bragging rights in U.S. News & World Report's newly released rankings of the Best Hospitals for 2026-2027.
Every year, U.S. News annually evaluates nearly 4,500 U.S. hospitals to determine which meet the publication's rigorous standards and offer the best care for patients across 14 adult specialties and 23 procedures and conditions. New to this year's batch of rankings, U.S. News introduced regional rankings in cancer; cardiology; heart and vascular surgery; orthopedics; and rehabilitation.
UT Southwestern ranked as the No. 2 best hospital in Texas for the 10th consecutive year, and it remains the No. 1 hospital in Dallas-Fort Worth.
The hospital also shines among the nation’s best in 11 specialties, more than any hospital in Texas:
- No. 9 – Neurology and Neurosurgery
- No. 13 – Cardiology, Heart, and Vascular Surgery; Geriatrics (tied); Pulmonology and Lung Surgery
- No. 20 – Gastroenterology and GI Surgery
- No. 21 – Diabetes and Endocrinology
- No. 22 – Cancer
- No. 25 – Rehabilitation
- No. 26 – Urology
- No. 30 – Obstetrics and Gynecology
- No. 38 – Orthopedic
"This decade of distinction is a testament to the teamwork, expertise, and commitment of our physicians, nurses, advanced practice providers, and other care team members and support staff who work daily to provide the very best care possible to our patients," said UT Southwestern president Daniel K. Podolsky, M.D. in a press release. "It reflects a standard of excellence that extends across all aspects of our institution, from advancing discovery to educating and training future generations of physicians, other healthcare professionals, and scientists."
Elsewhere in Dallas-Fort Worth, Baylor University Medical Center continued its streak as the No. 2 best hospital in the Metroplex and No. 3 best hospital in Texas. The hospital also earned top-50 rankings in four specialties: Pulmonology and Lung Surgery (No. 31); Obstetrics and Gynecology (No. 45); Orthopedics (No. 46); and Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (No. 48).
The 11 additional Dallas-Fort Worth hospitals that ranked among the best in Texas for 2026-2027 are:
- No. 12 – Baylor Scott and White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- No. 16 – Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas (tied with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin)
- No. 19 – Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest, Fort Worth (tied)
- No. 21 – Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-McKinney; Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South, Burleson; and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano (also tied with six more Texas hospitals)
- No. 30 – Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Irving and Medical City Arlington (also tied with four more Texas hospitals)
- No. 36 – Parkland Health-Dallas (tied with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood)
- No. 38 – Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth