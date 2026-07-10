Deep Ellum eats
Deep Ellum cheese shop Amor y Queso reopens with expanded market
A beloved Deep Ellum cheese and charcuterie shop has reopened after a hiatus with an expanded concept: Amor y Queso, the cozy blue-walled bodega at 2932 Main St., is officially welcoming customers again.
Owner Sarah Carlock quietly welcomed customers back last month after spending the past few years using the storefront exclusively as a prep kitchen for her thriving catering business. The timing also coincides with the FIFA World Cup, capitalizing on the massive crowds coming to Dallas as a host city with nine matches.
Carlock first launched Amor y Queso during the COVID-19 pandemic, inspired by the idea of creating curated grazing boxes filled with charcuterie and snacks as a way for people to connect and care for one another — hence the name, "love and cheese."
She initially rented kitchen space from The Jelly Queens when the business was located on Lovers Lane before demand led her to open a brick-and-mortar in Deep Ellum in 2020. After a post-pandemic boom gave way to slower business, she closed the retail shop in 2023 and continued operating the space as a catering kitchen while rethinking the concept.
Now the little blue shop has reopened with an expanded selection. In addition to Carlock's signature gourmet cheese boards, shelves are stocked with locally made sweets, snacks, and pantry goods, while sandwiches and coffee drinks are made to order.
Current offerings include baked goods from Empire Baking Company and Cookies by Chrysta; seasonings from SpiceBAE; jams from The Jelly Queens; snacks from Siete Foods, Austin Pretzels, and Cornucopia Popcorn; fresh juices from Tribal All Day; and Austin-based Rambler sparkling water.
For a quick lunch, the bodega serves a tight menu of sandwiches — including a Jambon Beurre, Hot Ham and Cheese, Caprese, and Panini — priced from $11-$13.
Amor y Queso's sandwich menu is officially back in rotation in Deep Ellum.Photo courtesy of Amor y Queso
The brand's signature grazing boxes remain a staple, available as a grab-and-go Mini for $18, a larger box for $50, or fully customized catering boards starting at $130.
The intimate, 600-square-foot space seats only a handful of guests, with one table inside and one outside. Because of its small footprint, Carlock says the shop's long-term future remains uncertain once World Cup crowds disappear after July 19. While she'd love to keep the storefront open, she says neighborhood foot traffic alone may not be enough to support a full-time retail operation.
"I am hopeful; I love the space very much," Carlock says. "I love this neighborhood, but I'm just not sure we can be sustainable here."
In the meantime, she's looking to community events to build momentum. This week, the bodega hosted a "Tacos With a Twist" pop-up featuring chef Juan Carlos Mejorado of Loro Asian Smokehouse & BBQ, with plans for more chef collaborations and special events in the months ahead.
Amor y Queso is open daily from 11 am-6 pm through the end of the World Cup and will transition to a Thursday-Sunday schedule afterward.