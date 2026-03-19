Hotel News
The Clara Hotel to open in Plano with shiny $4 million renovation
A newly transformed hotel will spring up in Plano, taking over where one left off: Called The Clara Hotel, it's a new hotel brand that will debut at 8201 Preston Rd., in the former NYLO Dallas/Plano Hotel space.
According to a release, it'll open in the spring, following a $4 million renovation.
Located on the Plano-Frisco border, the NYLO property was acquired in August 2025 by Dallas-based investment firm NewcrestImage, whose portfolio of hospitality and real estate assets across the U.S. includes partnerships with hotel firms such as Coury Hospitality and Summit Hotel Properties. Other renovations in which NewcrestImage has been involved include the Elmore Hotel in Southlake and the historic Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells; they also acquired the Beeman Hotel near SMU in 2024.
The NYLO originally opened in December 2007. It was the first property launched by the NYLO Hotels brand and according to Wikipedia, was also the first loft-style lifestyle hotel to open in the U.S.
The Clara will maintain The NYLO's affiliation with Hilton's Tapestry Collection, but nearly every guest-facing element — interiors, food & beverage, service approach, and brand positioning — has been reimagined under the new ownership.
“We saw an opportunity to thoughtfully transform this property into something that feels deeply connected to its surroundings and to today’s traveler,” says NewcrestImage Managing Partner Mehu Patel in a statement. “The Clara Hotel represents our commitment to creating places that are not only beautifully designed, but intentionally experienced. From the materials and textures to the programming and hospitality approach, every element is being reimagined to deliver something distinctive for this market."
Decor
With 176 total guest rooms — including eight suites ranging from Junior Suites to One-Bedroom and Presidential Suites — the hotel is designed to serve both business and leisure travelers seeking comfort, intention and a sense of ease.
The design will incorporate natural textures, wood finishes, greenery, and a warmer color palette, conveying a more residential feel, anchored by tactile materials and calming tones.
Dining room at The Clara HotelThe Clara Hotel
Food
The Clara Hotel will incorporate two distinct new hospitality concepts:
- Field & Vine, the hotel’s reimagined restaurant, will offer an approachable yet elevated dining experience designed for both guests and locals
- The Library, a newly transformed space within the hotel, will operate as a library-inspired lounge by day and an intimate, reservation-only speakeasy Thursday through Saturday evenings.
Courtyard and event spaces
An already-existing heated outdoor pool will remain a central feature, but with a refreshed patio and courtyard experience. The courtyard is a 4,000-square-foot outdoor space that will receive new landscaping, turf, and flexible seating, creating a venue for events and gatherings of up to 300 guests.
Indoor meeting spaces include two meeting rooms with capacity for 30 or 50, as well as two boardrooms with capacity for 4 or 10 people.