Father's Day dining
All the best Dallas restaurants to treat Dad for Father's Day 2026
Father's Day 2026 arrives Sunday, June 21, and Dallas-area restaurants are heating grills and chilling bottles for families to treat their dads, grandpas, favorite uncles, or father figures to a special meal.
Some restaurants are making it a full weekend affair, while others are reserving special dishes and experiences just for Sunday. There are brunches, buffets, dinner specials, signature cocktails, spreads made for sharing, a few freebies ... and steak. So much steak.
Here's a meaty list of the best Dallas restaurants to celebrate Father's Day:
Al Biernat’s: Longtime steakhouse in Oak Lawn and North Dallas will celebrate Father's Day with brunch, lunch, and dinner service, plus complimentary Al Biernat’s hats for dads while supplies last. Brunch and lunch, served from 10 am-2 pm, feature dishes like carne asada with eggs and smoked salmon breakfast nest. Dinner, available from 4:30-11:30 pm, includes favorites such as filet mignon, cowboy cut ribeye, Chilean sea bass, and Parmesan-panko crusted red snapper, along with Al’s Famous Coconut Cream Pie and Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake. Spring cocktails, zero-proof drinks, and curbside pickup are available, and the Oak Lawn location will offer World Cup viewing. June 21.
Batbox Dallas: Addison baseball entertainment venue will honor dads on Father’s Day with a free entrée and side for pops all day on June 21. The venue combines food, drinks, and interactive batting-style games, offering families an alternative to a traditional restaurant meal.
Blue Mesa Grill: The Southwestern favorite's Addison, Fort Worth, and Plano locations will serve an expansive Father's Day brunch buffet from 9 am-4 pm on June 21. Highlights include carving stations with smoked brisket, red chile salmon, ginger-chipotle glazed ham, and chicken fajitas, plus a build-your-own street taco bar. Brunch dishes range from huevos rancheros and eggs Benedict to shrimp and grits, made-to-order omelets, waffles, and brioche French toast. Desserts include churros, sopapilla cheesecake, mini flans, and more. The buffet is $35 per person, including mimosas, coffee, tea, juice, and soft drinks; $15 for children ages 6-11, while kids 5 and younger eat free.
Catch Dallas: Dallas restaurant will mark Father's Day on June 21 with special brunch and dinner offerings. Brunch, served from 10:30 am-4 pm, features chef-created dishes like wagyu crispy rice nigiri with black truffle and wagyu filet skewers with misoyaki glaze, alongside sushi, raw bar selections, desserts, and specialty cocktails. Dinner includes an exclusive bone-in ribeye with bone marrow truffle butter and duck fat potatoes for $130. Dinner service runs from 5-10 pm.
Dee’s Table: Frisco restaurant will mark Father’s Day with a take-home Grill Package. Available for pickup on June 21, the package feeds four to eight people and includes four filet mignons, four Wagyu burger patties with brioche buns and cheese, plus sides of corn, roasted potatoes and pasta salad. Dee’s Sassy Seasoning and an insulated tote are also included, offering a ready-to-grill experience at home for $179.
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse: Upscale steakhouse will celebrate Father's Day all weekend with an indulgent Westholme Wagyu New York strip topped with foie gras and black truffle Bordelaise for $129. The featured cocktail is Dad’s Nightcap, a bourbon-based drink with fig, lemon, hickory smoke syrup, and bitters. Available June 19-21 at all DFW locations.
Del Frisco’s Grille: All locations of the steakhouse will mark Father's Day weekend with a special 14-ounce, 45-day dry-aged New York strip topped with bourbon bacon butter and served with a choice of hand-mashed gold potatoes, crispy Brussels sprouts, or roasted asparagus. Pair it with the Grille Master Mule, made with Woodford Reserve bourbon, blood orange, lemon, hickory smoke syrup, and ginger beer. Available June 19-21.
Delilah Dallas: Flashy Design District supper club/night club will celebrate Father's Day all weekend, June 19-21, with three nights of supper club glamour, live entertainment, and special menu offerings from executive chef Scott Ruwart. Featured dishes include smoked salmon rillette with caviar, a 30-ounce bone-in ribeye, and maple bourbon sticky toffee pudding, alongside signature cocktails like The Lone Star and the Spicy Siena. Dinner service begins nightly at 5 pm. 1616 Hi Line Dr.
Evelyn: Design District restaurant will mark Father’s Day with a special brunch inside its old-Hollywood-inspired dining room. Brunch, available 12-2 pm on June 21, includes glazed cinnamon rolls, housemade croissants, steak and omelet, French toast and chicken and waffles, along with a Duo Steak Board paired with a dark chocolate bitters bourbon old-fashioned. Pricing varies.
Farena at Loews Arlington Hotel: Arlington hotel restaurant will celebrate Father's Day weekend June 19-21 with an Italian dining experience featuring Executive Chef Tony France’s special Bistecca Florentina served with roasted asparagus, olive oil crushed potatoes, and signature steak sauce. Guests can also add whiskey tasting flights, including bourbon ($55), rye whiskey ($75), or premium peated Scotch ($145), alongside Farena’s regular menu of Italian favorites. Dinner service runs from 4-11 pm.
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Coal-fired pizza chain will offer a Father’s Day Bundle available all Father's Day weekend. The family-friendly meal includes an 18-inch traditional pizza, large House Caesar salad, and a bottle of Tribute wine for $56 (price may vary by location). Available June 19-21 at multiple DFW locations.
Knife Italian Steak at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas: Irving luxury hotel restaurant will host a Father's Day brunch buffet focused on premium dry-aged meats and Italian flavors. The spread includes a chef-attended carving station, raw bar, fresh pasta finished in a Parmesan wheel, wood-fired pizzas, brunch favorites, and decadent desserts. Brunch is served from 11 am-3 pm June 21 and is $135 for adults and $55 for children ages 4-12.
Luna Roja: New downtown Dallas Mexican restaurant will celebrate Father’s Day with a “Padres & Patrón” event featuring tequila-forward specials and family-style plates. Dads are welcomed with a complimentary tableside tequila sample, along with limited-time dishes like the El Jefe Taco with ribeye and bone marrow ($8), the El Padre Platter ($19), and an añejo tequila Old Fashioned ($12). Guests can also enjoy 25 percent off tasting flights as part of the “Padres y Familia Flights” special. Available June 21, 10 am-10 pm.
The Mexican: Fine Mexican restaurant will celebrate Father's Day on June 21 with an a la carte menu focused on premium grilled meats, handcrafted cocktails, and bold flavors. Featured offerings include the Trilogía del Asador, a presentation of premium American Wagyu cuts served with traditional accompaniments, along with specialty cocktails like El Rey and Estilo Viejo. Service begins at 11 am.
Miriam Cocina Latina: Latin restaurant with locations in Dallas and Coppell will celebrate Father's Day all weekend, June 19-21, with special menu offerings alongside its regular menus and weekend brunch served from 10 am-3 pm. Featured dishes include Tropical Mango Ceviche with shrimp and baby octopus; Pollo a la Crema Clásico with mushroom sauce and poblano mashed potatoes; Padre’s Reserve Ribeye with red wine reduction; and Fresa Dulce Mousse Pie. The featured Father's Day cocktail is the El Padre Tamarindo, made with tequila and tamarind liqueur. A la carte pricing.
Nobu Dallas: Uptown Japanese restaurant will offer both brunch and dinner experiences for Father’s Day on June 21. Brunch features an expanded selection of Japanese and Western dishes, including prime ribeye carving stations and matcha waffles with berries, plus a live DJ and cocktail specials starting at $14. Brunch is $95 per person and $45 for children. For dinner, Nobu will serve a special tasting menu with dishes like toro tartare with caviar, crispy soft-shell crab tempura, and premium cuts cooked on a hot stone. Dinner tasting menu is $135 per person.
Nuri Steakhouse: Dallas steakhouse will mark Father’s Day weekend with limited-availability center-of-the-table offerings designed for sharing. From June 19-21, guests can enjoy Tomahawks, Porterhouses and Korean lobster, with pre-ordering encouraged to secure availability for the celebratory cuts.
Ocean Prime: Uptown steakhouse will celebrate Father’s Day with a premium steak-and-wine pairing designed for dads. The featured special includes a 12-ounce Imperial American Wagyu Strip paired with PlumpJack Merlot for a classic steakhouse experience. The wagyu strip is $98, while the Merlot is available by the glass or bottle.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille: Dallas-area steakhouses will mark Father’s Day with an all-day celebration featuring early opening at 11 am on Sunday, June 21 and the full dinner menu available for dine-in guests. The highlight is a limited-time, 22-oz. bone-in Caramelized Prime Rib ($69), pecan-wood-fired and served with Perry’s Steak Butter, truffle merlot demi-glace and horseradish cream, available dine-in or to-go. Guests can also opt for the 3-course Pork Chop Sunday Supper ($49) and brunch-inspired cocktails ($14) from 11 am-4 pm, including Bloody Marys, rosé sangria and mimosas.
Revel Patio Grill: Frisco restaurant will mark Father's Day with indulgent brunch, lunch, and dinner specials featuring fried ravioli, fried lobster ravioli, surf and turf with filet mignon and grilled shrimp, and lobster ravioli in a garlic tarragon cream sauce. The restaurant will also offer Father's Day crawfish specials at 3 pounds for $21 or 5 pounds for $35, offering a communal option for family gatherings.
SĒR Steak + Spirits: The Hilton Anatole steakhouse on the 27th floor will celebrate Father’s Day weekend with specialty food and drink offerings. Highlights include the Father Thyme cocktail, made with blackberry and thyme-infused Buffalo Trace bourbon, sweet vermouth, bitters, orange zest, and black cherry, along with the Whiskey & Cigar dessert featuring coffee panna cotta, whiskey ice cream, a hazelnut cigar, and bananas foster sauce. Available Father’s Day weekend.
Shell Shack: All locations of the seafood favorite will offer dads 25 percent off the restaurant's Crab Daddy Boil, available all day on Fahter's Day, June 21. The feast includes two king crab legs, a half-pound each of snow crab and Bairdi crab, plus corn, potatoes, and sausage.
The Sicilian Butcher: Italian restaurant will mark Father’s Day weekend with a Sicilian-inspired menu available June 19-21, featuring coastal flavors and grilled specialties. Dishes include PEI mussels with ’nduja and white wine, swordfish palermitana with salmoriglio sauce, fire-grilled pork chop with gigante bean ragu, and cioppino with clams, mussels and Calabrian chili. Guests can also enjoy a tableside Sicilian Manhattan cart experience with rotating seasonal pours.
Top Brass: Addison restaurant inside new Hotel Dax will offer a Father's Day jazz brunch featuring live music, drink specials, and a one-day-only prime rib special. Served from 11 am-2 pm, the $55 prime rib plate comes with Brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes. Guests can also enjoy $2 mimosas, $10 Bloody Marys, and selections from the regular brunch menu, including French toast, fluffy pancakes, an All-American breakfast, and a brunch burger. Live jazz by Abram Olivas will serenade diners.