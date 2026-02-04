Posh parties
Celebs and society set turn out for Delilah Dallas’ glam Opening Party
What: Delilah Dallas VIP Opening Party
Where: Delilah Dallas, 1616 High Line Dr., in the Design District
The 411: A high-energy crowd of Dallas' most fashionable society set, influencers, and sports and entertainment stars packed the new Delilah Dallas restaurant and club for an invitation-only grand opening party on Thursday, January 29.
Delilah is the glam Los Angeles supper club known for its celebrity clientele, live music, and chic art deco vibe, that officially opened the doors to the public in Dallas on February 3.
According to the event organizers, model Kendall Jenner, who's a fan of the brand, stopped in early for a super-special sneak peek, where she sampled the food, including her namesake "Kendall's Slutty Brownie" dessert; the restaurant will be carrying her 818 Tequila.
Keeping up with Kendall, other celebs who scored party invites included Grammy winner and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges; Cowboys star Ceedee Lamb; NFL player Von Miller; and actors Kevin Miles Jr. (aka "Jake from State Farm" commercials), Jaleel White (aka Urkel from Family Matters), and Lukas Haas (most recently in the movie High Rollers).
Prior to the opening, local influencers and former Real Housewives posted Instagram videos of themselves excitedly unboxing their VIP party invites - boxes that contained horse shoes (signaling Dallas as the wild, wild West?) and bottles of booze.
The glamorous party, indeed, fused Dallas' glitzy patina with its wild, wild West spirit. The night included a welcome from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders alongside owners Brian Toll and John Terzian from The h.wood Group, performances by burlesque dancers, and a live show by rock star Machine Gun Kelly.
Food and beverages were in no short supply. Guests sampled and sipped from Delilah's indulgent menu. On offer were thick-cut slab bacon sliders, seafood and carving stations, Kendall Jenner-brownies, banana pudding, "famous" Spicy Siena cocktails, and more.
Scroll through the photo gallery, above, to see who was there.
Notable attendees pictured: Michael Omalley, Madison Sieli, Hannah Hohman, Maggie Holland, Payton Deuberry, Julia Wrobel, Temple Shipley, Gracie Hunt, Kara Fronterhouse, Ally Fairris, Melissa Platt, Bina Palnitkar, Aneeta Gooma Sule, Stephanie Seay, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Jayme Langlet, Tama Tran, Lisa Sadoughi, Taylynn Michel Snyder, Madelaine Lam, Funmi Omotayo, Ese Grembowski, Cassandra Johnson, Alex Cohen, Eric Lev, Alexa Parker, Sammey Mihos, Brittany Ricketts, Chris Skyles, Rylie Bland, Caroline Goodson, Laura Ailshire, Caroline Harrison Loehr, Sue Krabill, Natalie Carroll Stewart, Kelly Weisz, Georgina Hartland, Dana Arnold, David Nash, Lisa Zabelle, Cary Deuber, Mark Deuber, Elisa Summers, Stephen Summers, Tessa Riley Patterson, Jessica Nowitzki, Amanda Dillard Schufeldt, Selwyn Rayzor, Jillian Turpin, Chris James Kahle, Austin Green, Kristin Dodson Smith, Lauren Pond, Brooke Thomas, Kimberly Harris, Kristyn Ampofo, Arisha Smith, Annika Cail, Amy Polishook, Kristie Ramirez, Meridith Casey, Megan Wood, Jennifer Kesterson Cifuentes, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Nathalie Barrera, Michael Miller, Lindsey Miller, Shayna Fontana Horowitz, Rand Horowitz, Porschla Kidd, Sharon Lee Clark, Melissa Pastora, Vodi Cook, Bina Patel, Jennifer Karol, Nancy Rogers, Jeny Bania, and many more.