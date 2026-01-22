Coming attractions
Celeb-magnet restaurant Delilah is ready for its Dallas debut
Delilah, the glam Los Angeles supper club known for its celebrity clientele, live music, and chic art deco vibe, will officially make its Dallas debut next month.
The restaurant is set to open its doors in the Design District, at 1616 High Line Dr., on February 3, according to its official Instagram account.
It’s the fourth location for the Los Angeles-born Delilah, which first opened in West Hollywood in 2016. It has since expanded to include outposts in Las Vegas, Miami, and now, Dallas, where it will serve up a glam, modern supper club vibe alongside chic cocktails and classic American cuisine.
The Dallas outpost will bring Delilah’s classic, Roaring ‘20s inspired aesthetic to the Design District, along with an equally convivial atmosphere.
The “immersive” restaurant will boast live music, dancers, and “multiple performance moments,” according to a description shared by a representative. Delilah has a no-photos policy that is seriously maintained, too, which has helped it attract a devoted celebrity clientele in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Miami.
Delilah’will bring its classic, Roaring ‘20s inspired aesthetic to the Dallas Design District.Facebook/Dallas Design District
According to Vanity Fair, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, John Mayer, and more A-listers are all fans of the establishment, thanks in part to their ability to dine in privacy. If you’re busted taking photos or video in Los Angeles, you’ll be politely escorted out by security.
“We built this place to protect our friends,” owner John Terzian told the outlet in 2023.
Delilah has not yet released the menu for the Dallas location, but the Los Angeles outpost serves everything from lobster rolls to baby back ribs slathered in barbecue sauce and paired with cole slaw. There’s also a lineup of steaks including a massive 32-ounce tomahawk ribeye, plus roasted chicken and sea bass served with lime and charred onion chimichurri.
During late night hours, the menu is pared back significantly to shareable snacks like chicken fingers and a $15 order of french fries showered in house seasoning — or truffle for 3 bucks more.
Delilah is currently accepting reservations via the platform SevenRooms starting on February 3 — but you might want to act fast, because they’re already getting snapped up quickly. At press time, all tables on opening day had already been reserved, and for the following day, only one spot at 11 pm still remained.