the rich get richer
28 Dallas billionaires make new Forbes list of world's richest people
According to Forbes, there has “never been a better time to be a billionaire” than in 2026, and the publication's newest World’s Billionaires List has revealed the 28 Dallas billionaires that have risen among the wealthiest worldwide.
Koch Inc. stakeholder Elaine Marshall and her family are the richest Dallas residents, ranking No. 71 on the global list with an estimated net worth of $30.9 billion. Her net worth has grown by $2.6 billion since last year.
Oil magnate Lyndal Stephens Greth and her family are the second richest Dallasites in 2026, ranking only six spots behind Marshall with an estimated net worth of $30 billion. Greth was the former chair of major oil production company Endeavor Energy Resources, which she sold to Diamondback Energy in 2024.
Out of the 390 billionaire newbies that made their debut onto the list this year, these two call Dallas-Fort Worth home: financial services investor Thomas Dundon, and oil and gas investor and data center businessman Toby Neugebauer and his family.
Dundon made his debut on the 2026 list with a $2.3 billion net worth. Dundon founded subprime auto lender Drive Financial in 1997, sold the company to global banker Santander in 2015, and came away with $700 million out of the deal, Forbes said in his profile. He currently serves as the chairman and managing partner of Dallas-based private investment firm Dundon Capital Partners. Most recently, Dundon sold his minority stake in the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, and is in the process of buying NBA team the Portland Trail Blazers.
According to Forbes, Neugebauer was the CEO and executive chairman of the short-lived controversial "anti-woke" fintech startup GloriFi, which filed for bankruptcy in 2023. Neugebauer has since been embroiled in what Bloomberg Law described as a "complex legal back and forth" with the investors "related to the control and eventual closure of the banking and financial services company he founded." But his $2 billion current net worth was enough to land him in a multi-person tie for the No. 2052 spot on the list.
Here's how the rest of Dallas billionaires fared on this year's list:
- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and family: ranked No. 128 with an estimated net worth of $20.3 billion, up from $16.6 billion in 2025
- Banking and real estate mogul Andy Beal: No. 238, $12.6 billion, up from $12 billion
- Money manager Ken Fisher: No. 226, $13.2 billion, up from $11.2 billion
- Hotel and investment guru Robert Rowling: No. 402, $8.8 billion, up from $8.5 billion
- Oil and gas tycoon Kelcy Warren: No. 477, $7.8 billion, up from $7.1 billion
- Oil and real estate titan Ray Lee Hunt: No. 623, $6.6 billion, down from $6.8 billion
- Real estate bigwig H. Ross Perot Jr.: No. 649, $6.5 billion, up from $4.6 billion
- Media magnate Mark Cuban: No. 694, $6 billion, up from $5.7 billion
- Margot Birmingham Perot, widow of tech and real estate entrepreneur H. Ross Perot Sr.: No. 720, $5.8 billion, up from $5.3 billion
- Oil and gas honcho Trevor Rees-Jones: No. 694, $6 billion, up from $5.2 billion
- Private equity firm co-founder Carl Thoma: No. 730, $5.7 billion, up from $4.4 billion
- Oil and gas magnate Ray Davis: No. 1108, $3.9 billion, up from $3.6 billion
- Biotech entrepreneur Ben Lamm: No. 1108, $3.9 billion, up from $3.7 billion
- H-E-B executive Stephen Butt & family: No. 1325, $3.2 billion, up from $3.1 billion
- Real estate mogul Fernando De Leon: No. 1376, $3.1 billion, up from $2.8 billion
- Banking businessman Gerald Ford: No. 1376, $3.1 billion, up from $2.7 billion
- Media entrepreneur Todd Wagner: No. 1834, $2.3 billion, up from $1.9 billion
- Kansas City Chiefs owners Clark Hunt and family, Daniel Hunt and family, and Sharron Hunt and family: tied for No. 2052, $2 billion, up from $1.6 billion
- Telecommunications founder Kenny Troutt: No. 2386, $1.7 billion, flat since 2024
- Online auction CEO A. Jayson Adair: No. 2481, $1.6 billion, down from $2 billion
- RealPage founder Stephen Winn: No. 2600, $1.5 billion, flat since 2024
- Oil tycoon and film producer Timothy Headington: No. 3017, $1.2 billion, flat since 2024
Missing from the 2026 list is tech entrepreneur Darwin Deason, who died in December 2025. Deason, 85, founded Dallas-based information technology company Affiliated Computer Services in 1988 and later sold it to Xerox in 2010.
Elsewhere in Dallas-Fort Worth, Walmart heiress Alice Walton has maintained her elite status as the world’s richest woman for the third year in a row. Walton knocked French L’Oreal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers down to second place in 2024, and has remained at the top ever since. Walton is the 14th richest person on the planet, moving up one spot on the list from last year.
Walton’s current net worth is estimated at $134 billion, an eye-catching $33 billion higher than her 2025 net worth of $101 billion. She is the first American woman worth $100 billion, and one of only 20 “centi-billionaires” worldwide claiming 12-figure fortunes, also known as the "$100 Billion Club."
Elsewhere in Texas, Austin billionaire Elon Musk was declared the world's richest person for the second consecutive year, and Forbes said his “grip on the top spot is as strong as it’s ever been.”
“Musk became the first person to hit $500 billion in wealth, in October,” Forbes said. “Then $600 billion and $700 billion, within four days in December. Then $800 billion, in February.”
The Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI founder’s current net worth has skyrocketed to $839 billion — a shocking $497 billion more than his 2025 net worth.