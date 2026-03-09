lets go camping
Scenic Dallas-area campsite named one of America's best in 2026
Four Texas campsites have been lauded among the best campgrounds in America for 2026, and one is right in our backyard.
The Vineyards Campground & Cabins in Grapevine was named as one of the top campgrounds in U.S. and one of the best campgrounds for RVs in the 2026 Campspot Awards.
The award-winning campgrounds are must-visit destinations that "turn a simple getaway into an unforgettable adventure," and are chosen based on a thorough review of over 3 million data points spanning guest ratings, reservation data, park features, and the quality of their Campspot Marketplace listing pages.
"The 2026 Campspot Awards highlight the best campgrounds across North America, recognized for their amazing locations, outstanding amenities, and unforgettable experiences," the report said. "Whether you're seeking adventure or relaxation, these winning destinations set the standard for exceptional camping."
The Vineyards is located just half an hour outside Dallas along Grapevine Lake, mere minutes from all of the wineries and shops on Historic Main Street in downtown Grapevine. The campground boasts national recognition for its "serene ambiance, scenic landscapes, lakeside panoramas, and attentive staff."
There are more than 100 different sites for visitors, from deluxe two-bedroom cabins to back-in and pull-through RV sites, many of which provide calming waterfront views.
Go for a swim, kayak, and enjoy nature's beauty.Photo courtesy of Campspot
"After check-in, treat the kids to the playground or don your swimsuit and head to the private sandy beach for a day by the water," the campsite's profile said.
This isn't the first time The Vineyards has won accolades from Campspot; it was dubbed one of the best mid-size campgrounds in 2024.
Other award-winning Texas campgrounds
For Texans searching for a one-of-a-kind camping adventures in the Hill Country, Campspot provides two options: Camp Fimfo Texas Hill Country in New Braunfels, a suburb outside San Antonio, and Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Fredericksburg.
Like The Vineyards, Camp Fimfo earned a new distinction as one of the best campgrounds in the U.S. for 2026, and the Fredericksburg resort was also included in Campspot's list of the top campgrounds for RVs.
One coastal Texas campground, Tropic Island Resort in Port Aransas, was named to the top campgrounds for glamping nationwide.