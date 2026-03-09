Foodie fete
Symphony of Chefs 2026 serves up big night for KidLinks in Dallas
WHAT: 2026 Symphony of Chefs benefiting KidLinks
WHERE: Astoria Event Venue
THE 411: More than 220 guests gathered Monday, February 23 for the 16th annual food-focused fundraiser benefiting KidLinks, the nonprofit that provides healing experiences for children through music therapy and media. The evening was chaired by Lisa Sides and Eric Peters, with honorary chef chairs Jennie Kelley and Brandon Moore of Fond.
The evening began with cocktails, wine, and hors d’oeuvres by Sezer Deniz of CBD Provisions, while DJ Yojina kept the energy high-tempo. Guests got the first chance to bid on travel, dining, and luxury items in a silent auction.
When the ballroom doors opened, attendees sat for the event’s signature four-course, wine-paired dinner prepared tableside by notable Dallas chefs from kitchens including Café Momentum, Terra at Eataly Dallas, Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse, Fearing’s Restaurant, Meridian, Parigi, and Dolce Riviera.
Emcee Sarah Blaskovich led the program, which included remarks from KidLinks executive director Emily Perry and a tribute by founder Jim Newton honoring Grammy-nominated songwriter Paul G. Hill for his longtime support of children with special challenges.
Following dessert by Rose de la Rosa of Wolfgang Puck Catering, auctioneer Morgan Hopson led a competitive auction and spirited paddle raise, pushing the night’s fundraising total past $175,000 to support KidLinks’ music therapy programs for children and families.
WHO: Kate Colwill, Josh Bailey, Steven Loh, Hannah Fredette, Jon and Sara Platt, Andrew and Natalie Imil, Samantha and Brent Kirby, Andrew Ludwig, Jake Henning, Haily Gest, Mason, Maddie Hornick, Chrissy and Kevin Crews, Claire Benson, Andrew Leyendecker, Greg and Jamie Lyons, Lindsey and Ryan Craig, Jennifer and Jeff Wheatley, Adam and Aimee Hall, Nick and Cristina Niver, Nyiala Harris, Hamilton A Sneed, De'Erica Blakely, Sam and Stephanie Stoutner, Jamie and Elliot Gerson, and hundreds more patrons and supporters.
PARTICIPATING CHEFS: Justin Box, chef, Chef Justin Box; Aaron Collins, chef de cuisine, Café Momentum; Eric Dreyer, vice president of culinary operations, Freestone Lake and Golf Club; Marco Fortina, head chef, Terra at Eataly Dallas; Mollie Guerra, owner, Chef Mollie G, LLC; John Kleifgen, executive chef, Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse; Peja Krstić, chef and proprietor, Mot Hai Ba; Dan Landsberg, executive chef, The Texas Barn at Circle T Ranch; Giuliano Matarese, chef entrepreneur, Miss Pasta; Michael Matis, chef de cuisine, and Alex Morales, sous chef, Fearing’s Restaurant; Belal Kattan, chef and owner, Bazaar; honorary chef chairs Jennie Kelley and Brandon Moore, chefs and co-owners, Fond; Aubrey Murphy, executive chef, SĒR Steak+ Spirits; Franchesca Nor, chef and owner, Dive Coastal Cuisine; Eduardo Osario, executive chef, Meridian; Nikky Phinyawatana, owner and CEO, Asian Mint Restaurant Group and CHEFNIKKY.COM; Janice Provost, chef and owner, Parigi; Julian Rodarte, culinary director, Dee Lincoln Prime; Rodman Shields, senior director of culinary, Milkshake Concepts; Aaron Valimont, executive chef, Dolce Riviera; and Manny Vera, corporate chef partner, Truluck’s.
Several of the chefs have been nominated for 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards and will display their culinary prowess at the awards ceremony and tasting event, back at Astoria Event Venue, on May 7.