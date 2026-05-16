This Week's Hot Headlines
Buzzy Dallas restaurant to open in Times Square and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes a Big D restaurant heading to the Big Apple and the debut of a popular Texas-based convenience chain. Plus, one final toast to our Tastemakers winners. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then visit this guide to plan your weekend.
1. Dallas' buzzy Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley heads to Times Square. A downtown Dallas restaurant and nightspot is hitting the Big Apple. Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley, known for its Southern comfort food and clubby atmosphere, is opening a location in New York, in none other than Times Square.
2. Dallas foodies toast top chefs and restaurants at 2026 Tastemaker Awards. Dallas' very best restaurants and bars — and the talented pros behind them — were celebrated at the 2026 CultureMap Dallas Tastemaker Awards on Thursday, May 7.
3. Dallas takes steps to protect White Rock Lake eaglets as they learn to fly. Visitors to White Rock Lake may notice new restrictions and barricades near a bald eagle nesting area, as three eaglets begin learning to fly. The city is asking area visitors to keep noise levels low and dogs on leashes near the nest.
4. Restaurant-style convenience store chain TXB makes DFW debut in Frisco. A Texas-based convenience store chain known for its high-quality, restaurant-style food has debuted its first Dallas-Fort Worth location in Frisco.
Quesadillas on the grill at TXB. Facebook/TXB
5. Hurricane Harbor Arlington slides into summer with 2026 opening date. Dallas-Fort Worth's largest waterpark, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Arlington, will officially open for the summer on Saturday, May 16, bringing a variety of new offerings for park attendees.