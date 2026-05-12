Fueling up
Restaurant-style convenience store chain TXB makes DFW debut in Frisco
A Texas-based convenience store chain known for its high-quality, restaurant-style food has debuted its first Dallas-Fort Worth location in Frisco: TXB (Texas Born) has opened at 15355 Preston Rd.
TXB Frisco is the chain's largest location yet, a release says; it features a 16-pump gas station, walk-in beer cooler, Subway restaurant, grab-and-go items, and made-to-order food and coffee.
The Frisco store is TXB’s 54th location across Texas and Oklahoma.
“We’re thrilled to be a part of the Frisco community,” says Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB, in the release. “With the new theme park opening soon and being right down the street from The Star (Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters) and the PGA Frisco golf course, we’re happy to know that TXB will be a part of our guests’ journey to their destinations.”
Founded in Spicewood, outside Austin, TXB touts itself as a "foodvenience" store with a strong focus on prepared food, including made-to-order quesadillas and tacos on tortillas pressed daily in-store, and hand-breaded chicken tenders. They also offer breakfast sandwiches, salads, and specialty items like "Texas Scorpion Bites" (spicy jalapeños) and habanero queso.
The company also offers private-label products such as jerky, bottled water, and coffee.
Customers at the new Frisco location can sign up for TXB’s loyalty program, which includes fuel discounts, in-store savings, and access to the company’s Chug Club beverage subscription, they say.
TXB also touts its support for local communities and give-back initiatives.
According to a spokesperson, TXB is hosting their 30th Annual Fishing and Golf Tournament on May 11-May 12 at Tanglewood Resort in Pottsboro to raise money for CASA, a child advocacy nonprofit benefiting children in foster care. As soon as the tournament concludes, all proceeds will be donated to local CASA chapters throughout Texas; they hope to reel in $200,000 for CASA.
"TXB’s incredible commitment to giving back is a mission that is not only instilled in the brand’s values, but it is also a core pillar in their philosophy and mission to Leave ‘Em Better," the spokesperson says. "By engaging with numerous communities around the state, they are actively serving the causes that matter most."