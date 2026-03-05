Fiesta time
Build-your-own tacos restaurant Barrio makes Texas debut in McKinney
An Ohio-based taco chain is ready to debut its first restaurant in Texas: Barrio, known for build-your-own tacos, along with signature margaritas and a tequila selections, will open a highly anticipated location in McKinney on Thursday, March 5.
According to the owners, the restaurant, at 9401 W. University Dr. #150, McKinney, will open to the public at 3 pm. The first 50 people in line will receive free queso for a year to celebrate the grand opening.
Barrio is a casual, table-service restaurant with a bar and to-go options. Diners can build their own taco from tortilla to protein to sauces and toppings, or choose from a selection of specials and seasonal options.
“Barrio means neighborhood, and [the brand] truly believes in that,” says franchisee Wissam Saliba.
Each location is intricately decorated with custom metal work, vibrant murals, skeletal figures, sugars skulls and other common symbols from The Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday in which families celebrate the souls of their deceased relatives. Muralist Mike Kotlarek handpainted the artwork at the McKinney location, which incorporates Texas symbols including the longhorn.
A mural on the outside of the building includes Texas symbolism, like a longhorn.Photo by Rhema Joy Bell
McKinney franchisee Saliba is a first-time restaurateur based in Cleveland who’s been a fan of Barrio since the first location opened in 2012, he says. Saliba has partnered with Brian Kegley, who previously worked at Melting Pot Restaurants Inc., The Cheesecake Factory, and Restaurants Unlimited and will serve as Barrio’s local operator. The duo has signed a Barrio development agreement for Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin.
“We want to make sure that we're providing a superior product and service in McKinney before we shift focus to somewhere else,” Saliba says. “[An Austin location] is in the near future. But we really want to take the time and focus on the McKinney location and make it a great success.”
Based on a preview, diners in McKinney can expect warm, salted house chips and taco options like chicken bacon ranch, loaded with spice-rubbed chicken, Monterey jack, lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado ranch.
Guests can build-their-own taco, nachos, or bowl, choosing from more than a dozen protein offerings such as barbacoa beef, chorizo, chicken, pulled pork, cola-marinated steak, spicy blackened cod, jalapeno lime shrimp, chili tofu, beer-braised black beans, and vegan Impossible chorizo; then add ingredients like Napa slaw, caramelized onions & poblanos, cheese, guacamole, salsa, sauces, and pickled jalapenos.
Notably, the restaurant is accommodating to vegetarian, gluten free, dairy free, and vegan diets.
Prices range from $5 to $15.
Barrio McKinney’s patio, which boasts a view of a colorful, Instagrammable mural, is dog friendly. (Dog owners can ask their servers about complimentary “taco” dog treats, which are hand made by local small business Pea’s Peanut Butter Dog Treats.)
Barrio, which has 23 locations across the United States, will be open in McKinney for dinner service only, from 3-11 pm weekdays and 3 pm-12 midnight Friday-Saturday. Plans to expand for brunch are in the works, the owners say.