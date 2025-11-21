Taco News
Colorful Mexican chain Barrio will bring tacos and tequila to McKinney
There's a new taco coming to Texas: Called Barrio, it's a chain that was founded in Ohio, of all places, and it's opening its first Texas location in McKinney, at 9401 W. University Dr. #150.
According to franchisee Wissam Saliba, the restaurant will open in February 2026.
Barrio is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant known for build-your-own tacos, as well as a big selection of tequila, whiskey, and beer. They were founded in Tremont, Ohio, an urban village in the Cleveland metro area, and currently have locations in Ohio, Michigan, the Carolinas, and New England.
They have a menu of creative tacos including seasonal options like the turkey day taco, featuring turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, chorizo apple stuffing, and cranberry habanero jam in a flour tortilla.
Menu highlights include the Freakin' Vegan with Impossible chorizo, guacamole, hash potatoes, caramelized onions + poblanos, and corn salsa in a corn tortilla; a smashburger taco with Angus beef, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, pickles, and mac sauce; and the French Dip with ribeye, caramelized onions, Monterey jack, horsey sauce, and fried onions in a flour tortilla.
A separate brunch menu offers brunch plates like pork & grits; brunch tacos such as the Americano with bacon, scrambled eggs, and cheddar; and brunch cocktails including mimosas, sangria, and a bloody Maria.
You can build-your-own taco, nachos, or bowl, choosing from more than a dozen protein offerings such as barbacoa beef, chorizo, chicken, pulled pork, cola-marinated steak, spicy blackened cod, jalapeno lime shrimp, chili tofu, beer-braised black beans, and vegan Impossible chorizo; then add ingredients like Napa slaw, caramelized onions & poblanos, cheese, guacamole, salsa, sauces, and pickled jalapenos.
Prices range from $5 to $15.
Every Barrio location is decked out in vibrant murals, skeletal figures, sugars skulls, custom metal work and other Day of the Dead symbols; the McKinney location will feature art by muralist Mike Kotlarek.
Saliba is a first-time restaurateur based in Cleveland who's been a fan of Barrio since the first location opened in 2012; he's partnered with Brian Kegley, who previously worked for companies such as Melting Pot and The Cheesecake Factory, and who will serve as the local operator.