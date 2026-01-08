Coming this spring
Florida restaurant with self-serve beer taps McKinney for Texas debut
A beer-centric restaurant from Florida called Oak & Stone is set to make its Texas debut in McKinney later this spring, with a full wall of self-service beers on tap.
According to a release, Oak & Stone will open its doors at 8575 W. University Dr., Suite 150 in McKinney, in a development that’s also home to Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, Paciugo Gelato Caffe, and Velvet Taco.
The restaurant will occupy an approachably designed, 6,000-square-foot space with seating for 200 diners. It will have an “open, social” layout, with a sprawling, tech-driven tap wall that allows beer enthusiasts to pour their own pints.
Oak & Stone’s signature tap wall will boast as many as 50 different beer, wine, bourbon, and cocktail options, along with multiple non-alcoholic options. Above each tap is a tablet, which will display information about each option on offer, including alcohol by volume (ABV) and tasting notes that will help drinkers select libations according to their preferences; a "tap card" will help make decisions.
About 50 different beer, wine, bourbon, and cocktail options will be on the tap wall.Photo courtesy of Stone & Oak
To help soak up all that beer and bourbon, Oak & Stone serves a menu of artisan pizzas that range from a minimalist classic cheese pie to the over-the-top Winger, loaded with buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, hot sauce aioli, blue cheese crumbles, and ranch. Appetizers include garlicky spinach dip, wings, and Philly cheesesteak rolls. Heartier fare includes sandwiches and sides like smoky gouda mac n’ cheese.
To help make themselves at home in Dallas-Fort Worth, Oak & Stone says that it will source “select ingredients” from local vendors across North Texas, along with bringing in beers and other beverages from local breweries and distilleries.
The McKinney outpost of Oak & Stone joins eight locations of the chain in Florida, the first of which opened its doors in 2018 in St. Petersburg. In a statement, brand president Sam Aguilar said that expanding into Texas was a “natural next step for the brand.”
“Texas has an energetic food culture that perfectly aligns with who we are - a vibrant, community-driven experience centered on great food, great drinks, and hospitality,” Aguilar says in the release. “We’re excited to become part of the communities that make the state so special.”
Oak & Stone is set to open its doors in McKinney in spring 2026. When it arrives, the restaurant will be open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.