Coming attraction
Cool restaurant with artisan pizza and self-serve beer pours into Addison
A Florida-based American restaurant famous for its self-pour beer tap wall is coming to Addison: Oak & Stone will open at 5225 Belt Line Rd. #220 in summer 2026, a release says.
Addison will be the second Oak & Stone in Dallas-Fort Worth, following a location in McKinney - representing the brand's Texas debut - debuting later this spring.
“Opening in Addison is an exciting milestone as we continue to grow our presence in North Texas," says Oak & Stone president Sam Aguilar in the release. "Addison’s thriving business corridor and dynamic dining scene make it a natural fit for Oak & Stone."
Founded in St. Petersburg, Florida, in 2018, and part of the Artistry Restaurants group, Oak & Stone's menu includes artisan pizzas that range from a minimalist classic cheese pie to the over-the-top Winger, loaded with buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, hot sauce aioli, blue cheese crumbles, and ranch.
Appetizers include garlicky spinach dip, wings, and Philly cheesesteak rolls. Heartier fare includes sandwiches and sides like smoky gouda mac n’ cheese.
About 50 different beer, wine, bourbon, and cocktail options will be on the tap wall. Photo courtesy of Stone & Oak
But the star of the restaurant is the signature beer tap wall, which will boast as many as 50 different beer, wine, bourbon, and cocktail options, along with multiple non-alcoholic options. Above each tap is a tablet, which will display information about each option on offer, including alcohol by volume (ABV) and tasting notes that will help drinkers select libations according to their preferences; a "tap card" will help make decisions.
The Addison restaurant will span about 7,000 square feet and offer seating for 340 guests, including gathering spaces for groups and social dining. It will be open daily for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.
"We’re looking forward to bringing our elevated American fare, signature tap wall experience, and genuine hospitality to the area, and to creating a welcoming space where professionals, residents, and visitors alike can gather, connect, and unwind," Aguilar says.
---
Amy McCarthy contributed to this story.