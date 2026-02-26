income news
This is the income it takes to be middle class in Dallas-Fort Worth in 2026
A new study tracking the upper and lower thresholds for middle class households across the nation's largest cities has revealed Dallasites have to make at least a few grand more than last year to maintain their middle class status, but in other North Texas cities, residents can make up to $291,000 and still be labeled "middle class."
According to SmartAsset's just-released annual report, "What It Takes to Be Middle Class in America – 2026 Study," Dallas households need to make anywhere from $49,549 to $148,646 to qualify as middle class earners this year.
Compared to 2025, Dallasites need to make $2,806 more per year to meet the minimum threshold for a middle class status, whereas the upper bound has stretched $8,404 higher. The median income for a Dallas household in 2024 was $73,323, the study added.
SmartAsset's experts used 2024 Census Bureau median household income data for the 100 biggest U.S. cities and all 50 states and determined middle class income ranges by using a variation of Pew Research's definition of a middle class household, stating the salary range is "two-thirds to double the median U.S. salary."
In the report's ranking of the U.S. cities with the highest household incomes needed to maintain a middle class status, Dallas ranked No. 61.
What it takes to be middle class in other North Texas cities
Six Dallas-Fort Worth cities have much higher middle class income thresholds than Dallas, SmartAsset found. Specifically, Frisco and Plano have some of the highest middle class income ranges in the country.
Frisco households need to make between $96,963 and $290,888 to qualify as middle class this year, which is the third-highest middle class income range nationwide.
Plano's middle class income range is the eighth highest nationally, with households needing to make between $77,267 and $231,802 for the designation.
Here’s what it takes to be middle class in other DFW cities:
- No. 40 – Irving: between $56,566 and $169,698
- No. 44 – Fort Worth: between $55,002 and $165,006
- No. 57 – Garland: between $50,531 and $151,594
- No. 60 – Arlington: between $49,592 and $148,77
Middle class earners in Texas
In the report's state-by-state comparison, Texas has the 24th largest middle class income range. Overall, Texas households need to make between $53,147 and $159,442 to be labeled "middle class" in 2026. For additional context, the median income for a Texas household in 2024 came out to $79,721.
"Often, the expectations that come with the term 'middle class' include reaching home ownership, raising kids, the comfort of modest emergency funds and retirement savings, and the occasional splurge or vacation," the report said. "And as the median household income varies widely across the U.S. depending on the local job market, housing market, infrastructure and other factors, so does swing the bounds on what constitutes a middle class income in America.
This is the salary it takes to be a middle class earner in other Texas cities for 2026:
- No. 28 – Austin: between $60,287 and $180,860
- No. 73 – Corpus Christi: between $44,645 and $133,934
- No. 77 – San Antonio: between $44,117 and $132,352
- No. 80 – Houston: between $42,907 and $128,722
- No. 83 – Lubbock: between $41,573 and $124,720
- No. 84 – Laredo: between $41,013 and $123,038
- No. 89 – El Paso: between $39,955 and $119,864