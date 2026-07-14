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Clara Hotel debuts in Plano with chef-driven dining and late-night lounge
A newly reimagined hotel in Plano aims to be as much a dining destination for locals as it is a place for visitors to stay: The Clara Hotel has officially opened in the Legacy Corridor with a chef-driven restaurant and chic new cocktail bar - all part of a $4 million transformation of the former NYLO Dallas/Plano Hotel.
Located at 8201 Preston Rd. on the Plano-Frisco border, The Clara remains part of Hilton's Tapestry Collection but has been overhauled by Dallas-based investment firm NewcrestImage, which acquired the property in 2025. The company has refreshed nearly every guest-facing space, from the hotel's 176 guest rooms to its food and beverage offerings.
Leading the debut are Field & Vine, the hotel's signature restaurant, and Archer, a new day-to-late-night cocktail lounge.
The Clara Hotel is now open at 8201 Preston Rd., Plano.Photo by Greg Ceo Studio
"The Clara was always envisioned as more than a hotel," says Mehul Patel, managing partner at NewcrestImage, in the release. "We wanted to create a place that locals would visit whether they were staying overnight or not. Field & Vine and Archer are central to that vision. Together, they create an experience that evolves throughout the day, from breakfast meetings to date nights, celebrations and late-evening cocktails."
Field & Vine is led by executive chef Daniel Armand, whose nearly four-decade career has included restaurants in Haiti, France, New York, Nantucket, the Hamptons, and Dallas before joining The Clara.
His menu blends French technique, Haitian influences, Texas ingredients, and seasonal produce. Highlights include:
- Clara Ceviche with Gulf shrimp, citrus, and coconut water
- Harissa Honey Wings with Texas honey
- Steak Frites with herb butter and truffle fries
- Heritage Chicken with roasted root vegetable purée
- French-style Braised Short Rib
- Citrus Shrimp Linguine
- Wild Mushroom & Truffle Risotto
- Herb-Crusted Salmon with citrus-sage beurre blanc
Clara ceviche at Field & Vine.Photo by Dan Padgett
The all-important hotel breakfast ranges from avocado toast and smoked salmon plates to Belgian waffles, breakfast tacos, fresh-pressed juices, overnight oats, and brioche French toast.
A distinctive feature is the hotel's on-site herb garden, where rosemary, basil, sage, thyme, and other herbs are harvested for both the kitchen and bar.
"Some of my earliest memories are in the kitchen with my mother, learning that food has the power to bring people together," says Armand. "Field & Vine is a reflection of that belief. We want guests to feel welcome whether they are joining us for breakfast, a special dinner or simply gathering with friends. The menu is personal to me, but ultimately it is designed to create memorable experiences around the table."
The cocktail program incorporates fresh herbs and housemade syrups with drinks such as the Clara Bloom, Rosemary Paloma, Smoke & Sage, and Garden Spritz.
For evening drinks, Archer offers a dramatically different atmosphere.
Replacing the Library concept originally announced during the renovation, Archer is a moody cocktail lounge with dark woods, leather seating, and low lighting. The space was inspired by celestial navigation, with signature cocktails named for stars, landmarks, and journeys.
Featured drinks include:
- Polaris with vodka, elderflower, lemon, and sparkling wine
- The Meridian with reposado tequila, Yellow Chartreuse, lime, and honey
- Clara After Dark with bourbon, Amaro Nonino, honey, lemon, and black tea
- Fixed Point with bourbon, black walnut, demerara, and bitters
- Western Sky with rye whiskey, amaro, sweet vermouth, and chocolate bitters
- Long After Sunset with vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur, and vanilla
Cocktails at The Archer.Photo by Dan Padgett
The lounge also serves shareable bites including lamb chops with mint chimichurri, tuna tartare, margherita flatbread, ancient grain hummus, and cinnamon pretzel bites.
"Archer was designed to feel like the room the evening finds after sunset," says Patel. "It offers something different from the traditional hotel bar experience. It's intimate, atmospheric and intentionally designed for guests who appreciate great cocktails, thoughtful conversation and a place that encourages them to stay awhile."
Originally opened in 2007, the property was the first hotel launched under the NYLO Hotels brand and is widely credited as the country's first loft-style lifestyle hotel. Under NewcrestImage's ownership, the hotel has introduced a warmer aesthetic with natural textures, wood finishes, greenery, and a more residential feel throughout its guestrooms and public spaces.
The renovation also refreshed the hotel's heated outdoor pool, landscaped courtyard, and meeting and event spaces, positioning the Clara for weddings, corporate events, and social gatherings.
Reservations for dining and hotel stays are available through The Clara Hotel's website.