Revving up
State-of-the-art Velocity racing simulator lounge zooms into Dallas
A new "eatertainment" venue devoted to virtual racing is revving up for North Dallas: Called Velocity Sim Racing Lounge, the concept combines high-tech driving simulators with a full restaurant and bar.
Velocity is located at 9830 N. Central Expwy., Ste. 400, at Walnut Hill in The Hill shopping center, in the former Camp space. According to a release, it will celebrate with grand opening festivities on Saturday, July 25.
Dallas is the second location for the Texas-based Velocity, after a Houston venue opened in 2025.
Designed for everyone from first-time drivers to dedicated enthusiasts, the venue features a "Racer" - a beginner-friendly motion-enabled simulator - all the way up to an "Ultimate" - a full-throttle premium rig for the highest-intensity immersion available, the website says. It's the only "Ultimate" in Texas. There are also two-seat race cars available.
Racers can choose from a number of cars (i.e., Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport or McLaren 570S GT4) and multiple track destinations (i.e., Monza in Italy and Zandvoort in The Netherlands).
While the racing simulators are the main attraction, Velocity is designed as much for socializing as competition, with more than 30 racing rigs, a large video wall where guests can watch races in real time, and a central bar for cocktails, food, and watch parties.
“Velocity is all about building community through a shared passion for cars and racing,” founder Viet Tran says in the release. “The simulators will bring people through the doors, but it's everything around them that makes them stay. We’re creating an environment where people can connect, share a great meal, celebrate milestones and be part of something bigger than what's happening behind the wheel.”
The Dallas location also puts an emphasis on food, with a menu that includes:
- Warm Feta Dip
- Crispy Coconut Shrimp
- Mediterranean Steak Tacos
- Angus Flatiron & Frites
- Crispy Avocado Tacos
- Cauliflower Wings
- Apple Turnovers
“Whether someone is joining us for a family outing, catching up over dinner, attending a themed event or chasing a spot on the podium, we want every visit to feel different,” Tran says. “We're proud to see that vision come to life in Dallas and excited to be a part of the community.”
Racing at the Velocity Sim Racing Lounge in Houston. Courtesy of Velocity - Sim Racing Lounge
Velocity is designed to be family-friendly, the owners say, despite the fact that it has "Lounge" in the name, and that a bar is the central design feature. The website features mostly photos of adults eating, drinking, and racing, and it does not specify recommended ages.
A spokesperson for Velocity clarifies to CultureMap: "The team generally recommends the experience for guests ages 10 and up. It's not intended as a kids-only venue. Practically speaking, the recommendation comes down to the simulators themselves. Guests need to be at least 5 feet tall to comfortably reach the pedals, and anyone under 17 must have a parent or guardian sign a waiver before racing. As a result, the experience is generally best suited for older kids and adults."
Hey, maybe they'll add that important information to the website.
The grand opening will begin at 10 am July 25 with a car meet, live DJ, and the venue's first sim racing tournament. Qualifying rounds run from 10 am-12:30 pm, with the championship race taking place from 1-1:30 pm. Entry fees for the tournament start at $25.
Guests will receive a complimentary branded keychain while supplies last, and hourly raffles will award T-shirts, hoodies, and other merchandise. Following the tournament and awards ceremony, regular service begins at 2:30 pm. Reservations are available online, and walk-ins are welcome.
Following the grand opening, hours will be 12 noon-11 pm Monday-Thursday, 12 noon-midnight Friday, 11 am-midnight Saturday, and 11 am-10 pm Sunday.
Memberships are available starting at $99 per month.