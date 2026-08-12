While August usually isn't a big month for Dallas restaurant openings, this one is already proving surprisingly busy, with new spots for Hawaiian shrimp, burgers, Mexican fare, sports bar eats, and even fondue making their debuts since we last flipped the calendar. Sadly, we've also seen the closure of some longtime restaurants and breweries. Back-to-school specials are a thing right now, and we're even getting a tantalizing first taste of fall flavors on local menus.
Here's what's happening lately in Dallas dining news:
Coco Shrimp, a fast-growing local chain that started as a Fort Worth food truck, has opened its first location in Dallas city limits. "Coco Shrimp Wycliff" opened Monday, August 10 at 2525 Wycliff Ave #130, Dallas. The restaurant was founded in 2016 as a food truck by Isaac and Lauren Hadley, who were enchanted by the Hawaiian flavors from shrimp trucks they’d encountered during their years attending Brigham Young University in Hawaii. Now they have nearly a dozen locations across DFW. The menu is tight: They serve only butterfly shrimp in five flavors, including butter garlic, spicy, sweet and spicy, lemon herb, and the namesake coconut shrimp. Presented in easy-to-transport cardboard containers, the dish feels like a vacation in a box with its standard sides of butter garlic white rice and fresh green salad. Plates are available as salads and tacos, too.
Shake Shack opens its newest North Texas location at The Shops at Highland Village, at 1701 Shoal Creek, on Wednesday, August 12. The menu features Shake Shack's signature ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries, crispy chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, hand-spun shakes, and more. Shake Shack is the latest buzzy spot to join the outdoor shopping center's lineup of restaurants and retailers. Find out more in this story.
SWRL Cinnamon Roll Factory is debuting in McKinney, at 2950 Craig Dr., with warm, made-to-order gourmet cinnamon rolls topped with signature frostings, specialty glazes and sweet toppings. The menu also includes ice cream, pudding, and iced coffee. The bakery will hold a grand opening celebration beginning at 11 am Saturday, August 15, offering prizes, giveaways, and more.
Cantina Laredo, the Tex-Mex restaurant that got its start in Addison 42 years ago, closed its original location at 4546 Belt Line Rd. on August 2. Restaurant owners told The Dallas Morning News that parent company Dallas-based Consolidated Restaurant Operations was unable to reach a new lease agreement. Founded in 1984 by Texas restaurateur Gilbert Cuellar Jr., Cantina Laredo became one of Addison's longtime dining landmarks. Three Cantina Laredo locations now remain in Texas: in Frisco, at Dallas Love Field, and at DFW Airport.
Assembly Icehouse will open its new adults-only cocktail lounge in east Plano at 5 pm Friday, August 14. The 2,200-square-foot lounge will occupy the former Tacoro Tacos & Tequila space at Assembly Park, giving the mixed-use development its first 21-and-up destination. The lounge will offer a more upscale atmosphere than the adjoining sports bar, with premium cocktails and spirits, music, a vinyl listening station, pool table and private spirit lockers for members to store personal bottles. Following the opening, Assembly Icehouse's lounge will be open from 5 p.-midnight Fridays and 11 am-midnight Saturdays and Sundays.
Thai Soon, a longtime Richardson Thai restaurant, will close August 23 after nearly 40 years, according to its Facebook page. Founded by Soontaree Chanchaisri in 1987, the restaurant began on Lower Greenville as Dallas' first Thai vegetarian restaurant before moving to Richardson in 2001. Owner Ararin “Irean” Wongchingchai said the restaurant is closing because of recent struggles to make rent. Thai Soon will also be open Sundays through its final day.
Zåtar Lebanese Tapas & Bar, which opened at 2827 Commerce St. in December 2016 as a rare Lebanese restaurant in Dallas, has decided to close. According to the owners, they're closing due to ongoing construction in Deep Ellum and other operational challenges, and will be closing by the end of August. Read more here.
Balanced Rock Brewing has closed its doors for good at 5265 S.H. 121 in The Colony after a little more than a year, citing economic challenges. The owners say in a Facebook post that they are scouting for a new location - "one more suitable for a craft brewery." They will share updates in the coming weeks and months, they say. The owners also teased a possible final evening at the former location with specials and giveaways.
Texas Ale Project, the craft brewery at 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd. in the Design District, closed after more than a decade in business. The brewery shared the news in a Facebook post, and served its final customers on August 9. The brewery said private events will continue to be hosted at the property through a separate entity, with event inquiries still being accepted.
Jinbeh, a go-to for Japanese hibachi dinners and celebrations since 1988, is closing its Frisco location near Stonebriar Centre after service on Sunday, August 16. The restaurant announced the closure in a Facebook post, saying, "We are grateful for every one of you. Every anniversary, every first date, every table of kids watching the onion volcano for the very first time." They're inviting guests to visit their Lewisville location (2440 S Stemmons Fwy. #A), which will remain open.
La La Land Cafe has opened its 15th North Texas location in Frisco. Per Community Impact, the Dallas-based coffee and matcha chain debuted August 9 at 11660 Legacy Dr., with drive-thru and dine-in service, an outdoor patio, specialty coffee and tea drinks, and light bites such as avocado toast and cacao banana chia seed pudding. The cafe also sells apparel and offers paid internships designed to help young people transition from foster care into adulthood.
Drinks at La La Land. La La Land Kind Cafe/ Facebook
More August openings:
Burger Schmurger in East Dallas is giving diners an incentive to give back to local students with its School Supplies for Schmurgers donation drive. Through August 19, guests who donate $20 or more in new school supplies or a new backpack at the restaurant will receive a free signature Schmurger, with donations distributed to local elementary and junior high schools. Supplies can include notebooks, pencils, folders, binders, crayons and other classroom essentials. The offer is limited to one burger per guest, per visit.
The Salty Donut is teaming up with Natalie’s Juice for a limited-time Creamsicle collaboration August 17-23. The Dallas locations in Bishop Arts and Klyde Warren Park will serve a Creamsicle Matcha, Creamsicle Cold Brew and Creamsicle Donut made with Natalie’s fresh-squeezed, small-batch orange juice. Special giveaways will be available August 17.
Black Sheep Coffee is adding a new drink category with the launch of Liquid Cookie, a dessert-inspired beverage made with half-and-half, flavored syrups, ice and crushed M&M’s. The new drink is available at Black Sheep locations, with more Liquid Dessert creations expected to follow.
Nobu Dallas is now offering discounted oysters during Tanoshi Hour through September 30. Sunday through Thursday from 5-8 pm, guests can get six fresh oysters for $21 or four baked oysters for $18, available at the bar and lounge. They're also serving a new cocktail during August: the Negroni e Sorbetto. Created by regional beverage manager Joe Cosby, the Italian-inspired cocktail combines Lillet Blanc, Giffard Rhubarbe, Aperol, Ki No Bi Gin and strawberry-Campari sorbet for a bittersweet sip with notes of strawberry and rhubarb.
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is celebrating National Filet Mignon Day with a $24.95 deal August 12-13. Guests can enjoy a hand-cut, 7-ounce filet mignon fire-grilled to order with their choice of side, including loaded baked potato, Parmesan mashed potatoes, cider slaw, charred carrots and grilled street corn.
Prince St. Pizza is introducing its first-ever dessert pizza. Available through August 31, the Black Currant Big Apple Pie Pizza combines apple pie flavors with a black currant drizzle and McCormick Black Currant Finishing Sugar.
Starbucks is bringing back Pumpkin Spice Lattes on August 25, along with other fall flavors. New additions include the Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso, Pumpkin Spice Chai, Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha, banana bread-inspired lattes and chais, and the new Chaider, plus returning pecan beverages, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and seasonal food items including a Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Hedgehog Cake Pop.
It's almost pumpkin time at Starbucks. Photo courtesy of Starbucks
DQ is getting a jump on fall with its new Caramel Apple Cheesecake Blizzard, available through August 30. The treat combines caramel apple topping and cheesecake pieces with DQ’s soft serve. Also available through the end of August is the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dipped Cone, featuring cinnamon cereal-flavored coating, crunchy cereal bits and Cinnadust.
JD’s Chippery is sweetening the back-to-school season with two new August specials. The S’mores Cookie combines a milk chocolate cookie, honey graham cracker base and gooey marshmallow center, while the Pepperoni Pizza Muffin packs turkey pepperoni, cheddar, mozzarella and oregano into a savory bakery treat served with marinara for dipping.
Haywire and The Ranch at Las Colinas - two restaurants from the group FB Society - are giving the "girl dinner" trend a twist with Cowgirl Dinner, available through August 31 at both restaurants. The Texas-inspired meal includes a 5-ounce garlic butter steak, Caesar salad, crispy tallow fries and a choice of Cowgirl Lemon Drop Martini or Cowgirl Rocks Margarita, priced at $30.
7 Brew is adding a liquid collagen protein boost to its menu, available now at Dallas-area locations. For $2, customers can add 15 grams of unflavored collagen protein to any drink, including coffee, matcha, smoothies, lemonade, 7 Energy and 7 Fizz. The option marks 7 Brew's entry into the protein category and will roll out nationally in the coming months.
The State Fair of Texas has revealed the 15 finalists for this year's Big Tex Choice Awards. Winners will be announced Tuesday, August 18.