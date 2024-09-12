Vegan News
Celebrity vegan burger joint in Dallas' Deep Ellum has closed
A high-profile vegan burger joint in Dallas has temporarily closed: Slutty Vegan, the buzzy Atlanta-based concept founded by colorful enterpreneur Pinky Cole, has closed its location at 2707 Main St. in Deep Ellum.
The restaurant was not open during usual hours and it's currently marked "temporarily closed" online. The company is notoriously reclusive, and a representative did not respond to inquiries; but shortly after said inquiries were sent, the restaurant posted a reel that said:
"Our Dallas location is currently getting some work done on her!!!" and recommended that fans try other locations.
This is similar to what happened with the location in Birmingham, Alabama, which also closed "temporarily"" it has not reopened.
Slutty Vegan was founded by Cole, an outspoken champion of the vegan lifestyle, who started it as an Instagram business, before opening her first restaurant in Atlanta in 2018 with a menu of vegan burgers, sandwiches, and fries, in a vividly bright atmosphere with graffiti-style decor.
The combination and a celebrity magnet, drawing fans like Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, and Queen Latifah.
The sandwiches had a sloppy, decadent appearance, with generous doses of their signature "Slutty sauce" — a rich spicy take on the usual secret sauce.
The Dallas location opened in May 2023, ironically right across from a BBQ place, with a menu of sassily-named favorites including the One Night Stand (a burger with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun); Fussy Hussy (a burger with pickles, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce); and Hollywood Hooker, a vegan chopped Philly with jalapeños, bell pepper, caramelized onions, vegan provolone, lettuce, tomato, ketchup & vegan mayo on a hoagie roll).
Their signature is the "Ménage à Trois" featuring a plant-based patty, vegan bacon, vegan shrimp, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and Slut Sauce. Other options included a chicken sandwich called the Chick’N Head; a plant-based bratwurse called the Big Dawg; and the "PLT" featuring plantains in a sweet jerk sauce.
While the Dallas restaurant's opening was met with the trademark long lines, the location's success was hampered by the fact that it had no dine-in seating, making it essentially a to-go spot — but in a neighborhood where easy drive-up access or parking was limited.
The chain has nine brick-and-mortar locations, including Atlanta, on-campus at Georgia Tech, Athens, and Brooklyn, and they're still opening locations and hosting pop-ups in cities like Nashville.