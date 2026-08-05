Set to sizzle
Shake Shack fires up new burger restaurant in Highland Village
Burgers, fries, and milkshakes are on their way to the Highland Village-Flower Mound area. Burger chain Shake Shack will open its newest North Texas location at The Shops at Highland Village, at 1701 Shoal Creek, on Wednesday, August 12.
The menu features Shake Shack's signature ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries, crispy chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, hand-spun shakes, house-made lemonades, and frozen custard, along with limited-time offerings like the recently launched West Coast Menu and the trendy Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake.
Shake Shack is the latest buzzy spot to join the outdoor shopping center's lineup of restaurants and retailers. Hudson House is set to open in the complex in fall/winter 2026.
“We are thrilled to welcome Shake Shack to The Shops at Highland Village,” says Ravi Wadhwa, Senior General Manager at The Shops at Highland Village, in a release. “This opening reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing sought-after dining experiences to the community, and we look forward to seeing Shake Shack become a vibrant gathering place for our shoppers.”
Doors will open at 10 am August 12. Opening day festivities will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 am featuring company representatives and local officials Guests can also expect live music on the patio, and the first 100 customers will receive a Shake Shack Texas-themed tumbler, the release says.
As part of the company's "Stand for Something Good" initiative, Shake Shack will donate $1 for every sandwich sold on opening day to the Lewisville Education Foundation, which supports programs for students in Lewisville ISD.
Once it opens, Shake Shack hours will be 10 am-11 pm Sunday-Thursday and 10 am-1 am Friday-Saturday.
Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to over 705 locations system-wide, including about 455 in 35 U.S., and over 250 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.