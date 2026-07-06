Coming attraction
Dallas restaurant group takes popular Hudson House to Highland Village
A Dallas restaurant concept that is gaining fans wherever it opens is now opening in the Flower Mound-Highland Village area: Hudson House, the East Coast-inspired concept from Dallas-based Vandelay Hospitality Group, will debut at 3640 Justin Road, Ste. 190, in the Shops at Highland Village, taking over a former Corner Bakery and Pilates studio.
According to a release, it will open in fall/winter 2026.
Hudson House was designed to channel the spirit of a New England dining institution with the charm of a West Village neighborhood spot in New York. They're known for their seafood raw bar, cheeseburger, oysters, lobster roll, Key lime pie, and self-titled “World’s Coldest Martini."
Menu highlights include:
- The Cheeseburger - thin patties, American cheese, pickles, and Hudson sauce
- Chicken Parm with tomato pasta and reggiano
- Hudson’s Avocado Dip with whipped avocado, green onion, herbs, and ranch chips
- American Tuna Tower - ahi tuna, avocado, English cucumber, mixed greens, radishes
In addition to the World's Coldest Martini, the bar has other martinis such as Bleu & Gold with vodka, olive juice, bleu cheese salt, and bleu cheese olives; Lemon Drop with lemon vodka, lemon juice, and Limoncello foam; and The Espresso - vodka, espresso, Kahlua and Bailey’s.
Their happy hour, which runs Monday-Friday from 3-6 pm, is popular, thanks to half-price martinis and bellinis and wines by the glass, $3 oysters, and $10 cheeseburgers.
The 5,965-square-foot Highland Village location will feature warm leather booths, a large wraparound bar, a spacious sit-down raw bar, and outdoor patio adjacent to the neighborhood’s pedestrian-friendly environs.
Highland Village marks the 12th location for Hudson House; it joins Highland Park, Lakewood, Preston Hollow, Addison, Las Colinas, Fort Worth, Frisco, and Dallas' West Village, plus two in Houston."Hudson House has always been about creating places that feel like part of the neighborhood," says Hunter Pond,
founder, chairman, and CEO of Vandelay Companies, in the release. "The Shops at Highland Village offers a strong sense of community and has become a destination for dining, shopping, and gathering. We're excited to bring Hudson House to the area and continue growing the brand in markets that align with our commitment to hospitality, quality, and creating experiences guests return to time and time again."
Vandelay’s portfolio that includes Drake’s Hollywood, D.L. Mack’s, Jack & Harry’s, Brentwood, Anchor Sushi Bar, Slider & Blues, and Bar Sardine.
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Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.