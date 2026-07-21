Game on
Dave & Buster’s levels up with new McKinney arcade and dining venue
McKinney is ready to press start on a new Dave & Busters entertainment venue, opening July 27 with more than 100 arcade games, private gaming suites, sports viewing, and a full-service restaurant and bar.
According to a release, the newest North Texas Dave & Busters, at 4064 W. University Dr. in McKinney, will be a 40,000-square-foot venue with the brand's tried-and-true mix of arcade games, dining, and sports-watching.
The new location will feature a massive gaming floor, a 40-foot sports-watching screen, more than 30 oversized HDTVs surrounding the bar, and several new attractions, including:
- Private Game Suites: Group spaces featuring High Tech Darts or Social Shuffleboard, with TVs guests can control and food and drinks delivered directly to the suite.
- Top Gun: Maverick: A flight simulator-style game inspired by the blockbuster movie.
- Human Crane: A game where players strap in and become the claw to grab prizes.
- UFC Challenge: A fighting game featuring real UFC footage, available exclusively at Dave & Buster’s through January 2027.
The McKinney Dave & Buster’s also will debut a lineup of chef-crafted dishes, from savory steaks to game day wings, burgers, and "crave-worthy" shareables, they say.
The new location of the Coppell-based entertainment giant is enticing customers with promotions including an Eat & Play Combo for $19.99 and half-priced games all day Sundays and Wednesdays. Happy Hour will run Monday through Friday from 4-7 pm, with select cocktails, domestic drafts, and wine starting at $5.
The venue also will offer weekly specials for community groups, including Military Mondays and Teacher Tuesdays, which include a free $10 Power Card and 15 percent off food and nonalcoholic beverages with valid identification.
"Opening our doors in McKinney is a major milestone for our team, and we’ve been working tirelessly to ensure every detail is perfect for our grand debut," says general manager Reschelle Karanja in the release. "This space was designed to be the ultimate community hangout, and we can’t wait to see the energy when our neighbors finally walk through these doors to play, eat, and celebrate with us."
The grand opening celebration will take place Monday, July 27, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:45 am. Doors open at 10 am, and the first 100 guests in line will receive free video game play for the day.
Once doors open, Dave & Buster’s McKinney will be open 10 am-midnight Sunday-Thursday and 10 am-1 am Friday and Saturday.
DFW is in full gaming and "eatertainment" mode. The McKinney opening comes on the heels of the debut of high-tech Velocity Sim Racing Lounge in Dallas, as well as immersive golf-themed venues The Dirdie Birdie and Five Iron Golf in Fort Worth.