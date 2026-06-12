Legacy restaurants
Dallas' storied Old Mill Inn returns to Fair Park with World Cup preview
Dallas' second-oldest restaurant is getting a revival, and diners can sneak a peek this summer during World Cup. The Old Mill Inn at Fair Park, the landmark restaurant on the grounds of Fair Park, is being reopened by State Fair of Texas concessionaire Isaac Rousso.
According to a release, Rousso and his company, Rousso's Concessions, are transforming the nearly century-old building with the iconic exterior paddlewheel into a full-service restaurant and bar.
"The Old Mill Inn is one of the most magical, irreplaceable buildings in all of Dallas," Rousso says in the release. "When I walked through those doors, I saw everything it could be - the history, the architecture, the soul of it."
It's expected to debut with much fanfare ahead of the State Fair of Texas later this summer.
But first (because who can think of State Fair yet with World Cup in town?), visitors can get a preview during the FIFA Fan Festival at Fair Park, running June 11-July 19. Located at 3611 Grand Ave., the restaurant is operating daily from 11 am-3 pm, with a closing time that could vary slightly based on foot traffic.
Rousso's Wine Garden at the Old Mill has seating for 300, shade umbrellas, and a big screen for sports watching.Photo by Gangway Advertising for Rousso's Concessions
The new-and-improved Mill includes a 300-seat outdoor patio called Rousso's Wine Garden at the Old Mill, featuring shade umbrellas, a full bar and - good news for World Cup fans - a large-screen TV for match viewing.
Rousso is one of the State Fair's best-known concessionaires, operating concepts including Magnolia Beer Gardens, Shiner Beer Garden, Cajun Cowboy, Rousso's Fat Bacon, Holy Biscuit, and Who Dat Daiquiris. Since launching his first stand at the fair in 2005, he has earned four Big Tex Choice Awards, including a 2024 win for Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick.
Diners at The Mill will find a menu featuring Rousso favorites, including his Cuban pulled-pork sandwich, select award-winning Fair foods, burgers, wraps, salads, flatbreads, and charcuterie and cheese boards. Full-bar service will be offered with more than 20 different wines alongside a tequila and bourbon bar.
The Old Mill Inn at Fair Park, Dallas, c. 1936.Facebook/Dallas Historical Society
Built in 1936 for the Texas Centennial Exposition, the Old Mill building was modeled after the Burrus Flour Mill in McKinney and constructed with timbers from the original mill, some dating to the era of the Texas Republic.
Over the decades, the building housed the Borden Dairy exhibit, where generations of visitors met Elsie the Cow and her calf Beauregard, as well as Youngblood's Fried Chicken and later an El Chico restaurant. According to the release, only El Fenix surpasses it as Dallas' oldest restaurant.
The Old Mill Inn has sat largely dormant since the pandemic.
The new restaurant will display historic photos and memorabilia on loan from the State Fair of Texas, including items from previous Big Tex outfits and other artifacts tied to Fair Park's history.
The interior will feature a large wood-burning fireplace.Photo by Gangway Advertising for Rousso's Concessions
The interior will seat 120 and will feature a bar-lounge area and a large wood-burning fireplace.
"Rousso has envisioned an atmosphere that channels rough-hewn elegance with whiskey barrels, warm wood tones, Mexican tile floors, and the soul of the Texas frontier, while delivering a modern dining and entertainment experience," the release says.
The exterior water-powered paddlewheel is also being lovingly restored. "Its slow, rhythmic turning will evoke the timeless charm that has made this building a Dallas touchstone for nearly nine decades," the release says.
The restaurant is located across from Big Tex Circle and can be accessed most directly through Gate 5 at Fair Park. For more information about FIFA Fan Festival tickets, go here.