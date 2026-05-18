World Cup Fever
How to score free tickets to the FIFA World Cup Fan Festival in Dallas
Soccer fans can sign up now for free tickets for official FIFA Fan Festival Dallas at Fair Park, which runs concurrent to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, June 11-July 19.
Serving as both a celebration of the game and watch party, the festival will allow fans to come together for live match broadcasts, entertainment, food, cultural programming, and community events, according to a release.
To get the free tickets, fans must register online through the official website, dallasfwc26.com/fifafanfestival-dallas. Individual registrations are limited to eight tickets per day.
While there is no cap on the number of free tickets available each day, attendance inside Fair Park will be monitored based on the festival’s capacity of approximately 35,000 guests. A registered ticket does not guarantee entry once capacity has been reached.
Fans must choose the day they want to attend, and tickets are valid for the entire selected day. Guests planning to leave and return later in the day must scan out before exiting to maintain re-entry access.
In addition to free general admission registration, fans can also purchase a variety of paid premium hospitality and elevated viewing experiences for each of the 34 match days throughout the tournament.
A GA+ Ticket, which costs $50 per day, allows access to dedicated premium entry lanes, preferred viewing access near the Main Stage, access to the exclusive Starplex Lounge, and more.
The Legend Ticket, which is $250 per day, includes all of the above, as well as reserved shaded box seating, in-seat waiter service, access to both the Pegasus Lounge and the Pavilion Lounge, and more.
“There is incredible excitement building across North Texas as we prepare to welcome the world,” said Monica Paul, President of The North Texas FWC Organizing Committee, in a statement. “FIFA Fan Festival Dallas will create a shared experience for locals and visitors alike. It’s designed for fans to come back many times, make new friends and soak in the passion of the World Cup.”
Parking information, including prepaid and day-of parking options, will be released soon.
Guests are encouraged to utilize public transportation through the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Green Line, which services Fair Park through both Fair Park Station and MLK Jr. Station.
Shuttle trams will operate between designated transit locations and the FIFA Fan Festival Dallas entrances during operating hours. Dedicated rideshare locations will also be available for pick up and drop off.
The FIFA Fan Festival will operate under a clear bag policy and prohibited items list, with additional details available online.