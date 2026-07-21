Concert News
State Fair of Texas unveils full lineup of free music acts for 2026
Free music will be plentiful during the 2026 State Fair of Texas' 24-day run, September 25-October 18. The Fair has revealed its full lineup of music acts that will be playing on multiple stages around Fair Park this year.
The Chevrolet Main Stage is where visitors will find the biggest acts playing during the fair, with over 30 singers and bands playing during the fair.
Headliners include Clint Black, Bowling for Soup, Kansas, Queensrÿche, Deep Blue Something, Tripping Daisy, Toadies, RaeLynn, Muscadine Bloodline, Gym Class Heroes, and more.
While the lineup on the main stage offers a wide variety of acts from different genres, it won't be the only option for visitors looking for a music break.
The Bud Light Stage, near Cotton Bowl Stadium, will showcase local and regional talent, while the White Claw Spotlight Stage, located at the Grove on Nimitz, will feature a variety of artists from Dallas Music Office’s roster of talent, all local to the Dallas music scene.
In addition, the brand-new ZiegenBock Stage, located at the newly renovated Old Mill Inn near Big Tex Circle, will provide a fun atmosphere for fairgoers to enjoy a live music experience in the shadow of Big Tex.
The Fair is continuing its partnership with State Fair Records, the East Dallas-based label that programs and produces the Bud Light Stage and Old Mill Stage.
"State Fair Records continues to raise the bar, selecting several up-and-coming and established Texas musicians who fit the mold of the most Texan place on Earth," said Jason Hays, SVP of Brand Experience, in a statement.
Each of the stages will feature at least one performance every day of the fair. That includes the 2026 Resident Artist, jazz musician Ken Ebo, who will perform multiple times with his jazz ensemble.
Find that complete lineup and schedule for all stages here.
Residents can get a taste of the live music scene even sooner at the pre-Fair party, State Fair Saddle Up. Taking place at The Rustic Dallas on September 10, the fundraising event will feature headliner Cash Byers, along with Midway games, food and beverages, auction items, and exclusive perks for VIP ticket holders.
Funds raised will support the Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction and Scholarship Programs.
Season passes for the 2026 State Fair of Texas, themed “Stars, Stripes, and Howdies,” are now on sale at BigTex.com/Tickets. Individual tickets will go on sale in September.