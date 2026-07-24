Skewers News
Chinese restaurant Yang's Smokehouse in Plano has sensational skewers
A new family-owned Asian restaurant specializing in skewers has opened in Plano: Called Yang's Smokehouse, it's a Chinese place now open at the Mitsuya Marketplace center at 240 Legacy Dr #306, with a menu featuring dishes you won't find anywhere else in Dallas.
That includes skewers of all kinds: meats such as beef tongue, pork belly, lamb, sausage, mini pork ribs, pork skin, and duck gizzard; and veggie skewers including green beans, cabbage, eggplant, zucchini, and lotus slices.
These skewers have a history that dates back to the restaurant's roots in China, says Yang's founder Candice Cao.
"The legacy of Yang's Smokehouse began in 1980 with secret family recipes from my Grandma Yang, which were passed down through generations," Cao says.
After being widowed at the young age of 30, Grandma Yang launched a charcoal stall from which she served skewers, enhanced by her hand-crushed spice blends and cooked over live fire. She eventually built a small chain with six locations, each serving about 10,000 skewers per day, Candice says.
Candice's mother joined the business and now Candice, who came to Dallas more than a decade ago to attend Dallas Baptist University, represents the third generation.
"I'm proud to follow the family tradition of women owning their own business," Candice says.
While skewers are the star, Yang's also serves unique dishes that are native to the Guizhou province in southwestern China where Candice is from.
That includes spicy stir-fried clams in black bean sauce with garlic, ginger, scallion, and cilantro; and a dish called Spicy and Numbing Chicken Knee Cartilage featuring a delicacy taken from the small joint connecting the drumstick to the foot.
"Asians know about this dish — it has a really strong, spicy flavor that almost has a numbing effect," Candice says.
There are also crispy tofu balls, popular snacks in Guizhou featuring a crisp tofu skin wrapped around soft mashed tofu filling which is dressed up with radish and spices and fried.
"It's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, and we serve it with a spicy dipping sauce that has radish and cilantro," Candice says. "We recommend poking a little hole and adding some of the radish to make it juicy. It's one of our most popular items, equally loved by vegetarians and diners seeking truly authentic Chinese food."
Other menu items include egg fried rice, Korean kim chi egg rice, stir-fries, potato pancakes, potstickers, cucumber salad, and "Southern" cold noodles — featuring sweet potato noodles in a simple but satisfying sauce made with soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, and chili, topped with cucumber, perfect for summer.
They recently added an all-you-can-eat skewers offering at lunch, Monday-Friday, for $40 that'll last through the summer.
To guarantee a smooth and successful launch in the U.S., Candice brought in a secret weapon: Grandma Yang herself.
"Grandma traveled here to help get Yang's off the ground," Candice says. "That's her coaching the team in the kitchen."