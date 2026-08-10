Where to drink
Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 swanky happy hours for August
This August edition of Where to Drink, CultureMap's monthly roundup of bars that merit a visit, is on the swanky side. There's a fancy sports bar in Plano, a glittery supper club in Dallas' Design District, and a whimsical spot on Henderson Avenue. Fortunately, they are all offering happy hours, affording an invaluable opportunity to sample their swanky snacks and sips on the cheap.
Here are five essential happy hours to try in August 2026:
Aguasal
Old-time foodies might recall this limited-run restaurant-and-bar concept which first emerged on Greenville Avenue in 2024. For the next two months, it takes over Flamant, the Plano restaurant and bar, where it channels a tropical spirit, with Caribbean-inspired cocktails and snacks. Drinks include white sangria, Jamaican-Mexican margarita with hibiscus and ginger, tiki tai with rum, and a stirred colada that's clear, not cloudy. Their happy hour is Wednesday-Friday from 3-6 pm, with $2 off cocktails, $4 beers, $6 frozens, and $6 house margaritas. Plus $5 deviled eggs, chips & queso for $6, coconut shrimp for $7, and coconut cheese for $8.
The Charlotte
Henderson Avenue bar noted for its playful, teddy bear theme hosts a happy hour Monday-Friday from 4-7 pm with prices from $7 to $9 on select wines, including Chardonnay, sparkling, and Pinot Noir. Also cocktails, including margaritas and espresso martinis; and frozen drinks including frozen ranch water, bellinis, and frose. Snacks include Caesar salad, smashburgers, Wagyu hot dog, calamari, charred elote on the cob, and spinach-artichoke dip.
Delilah
Los Angeles supper club known for its celebrity clientele opened a location in Dallas' Design District with a splash in February, but more recently introduced their happy hour offering — glamorously labeled "Golden Hour." It runs Tuesday-Sunday for a mere hour, from 5-6 pm, but you get 50 percent off signature cocktails and 50 percent off beer & wine by the glass. Oysters on the half shell are $3, while caviar service is $100. Other snacks include bacon sliders, crispy cauliflower, tuna tartare, hamachi crudo, Wagyu steak tartine, chicken tenders, and pigs in a blanket.
Velour
Southern-inspired restaurant which opened in Victory Park in fall 2025 has a robust happy hour with snacks, long hours, and good prices. It runs Wednesday-Friday 3-7 pm; all day Tuesday; plus a reverse happy hour Thursday-Saturday 10 pm-1 am. (They also do a happy hour on Saturday-Sunday 11 am-1 pm, but for drinks only, no food.) Most cocktails are $8. The food includes tempura shishito, pork ribs, wingettes, pork cracklings, and crab claws, priced from $11-$12, plus a Caesar salad for $7.
Victory Tap Sports Lounge
Recently opened concept in Plano is from Lombardi Family Concepts (Bistro 31, Toulouse Cafe & Bar, Taverna, Lombardi Cucina Italiana), who miraculously did not already have a sports bar in their portfolio. Their happy hour runs long hours — Monday-Friday from 11 am-6 pm — and includes $1 off draft beer, $2 off spirits and wine by the glass, and select appetizers for $10. Bites are all $10 and include bloody Mary deviled eggs, bang bang shrimp, hummus, tuna crispy rice, smashburger, a flatbread with basil & parmesan, and queso blanco with pepperjack, white American cheese, & chorizo.