hunger games
Plano scores new Victory Tap Sports Lounge from Lombardi Concepts
Plano's sports bar scene has a new player: Victory Tap Sports Lounge has debuted in time for World Cup soccer-watching, at 5973 W. Parker Rd. in West Plano Village.
The restaurant and lounge comes from Lombardi Family Concepts, the company behind Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants like Bistro 31, Toulouse Cafe & Bar, Taverna, and Lombardi Cucina Italiana. According to a release, Victory Tap is designed to serve as a neighborhood destination for game-day gatherings, happy hours, brunches, and casual dinners.
Victory Tap occupies a 7,600-square-foot space with seating for 250. In addition to food and drink, it offers guests a chance to get in the game with a professional-grade Formula 1 racing simulator, outdoor bocce court, cornhole, foosball, shuffleboard, and tournament events.
And of course, there are many TV's for sports-watching - 32 to be exact - and two video walls.
Just as important as the TV offerings are the food offerings.
Formula 1 simulator at Victory Tap.Photo by Samantha Marie Photography
"Far from being an afterthought, the kitchen is central to the Victory Tap concept, with a menu designed to stand on its own as a dining destination," says the release. "Victory Tap bridges the gap between classic tavern favorites and premium dining, pairing familiar sports bar staples with elevated culinary touches, high-quality ingredients, and chef-driven execution."
The menu features sports-bar faves along with sushi, seafood, pizzas, sandwiches, and entrees. The list of highlights is long, so how 'bout a bullet-point list, by category.
Starters such as:
- Chicken Wings in flavors such as Spicy Buffalo, Texas Dry Rub, Hot Honey, Thai Chili Garlic, and Texas Peach BBQ
- Bloody Mary Deviled Eggs
- Birria Brisket Tacos
- Prime Steak Wedge Salad with candied bacon, roasted tomato, pickled onions, and blue cheese ranch
- Mediterranean Salmon Bowl
- Tuna Crispy Rice
- Fresh oysters
- Parker Roll with tempura shrimp, crab mix, spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeño, sweet soy, and spicy mayo
- Chicken Pesto Pizza
- Calabrese Pizza with Calabrese salami, hot honey, garlic oil, and Parmigiano-Reggiano
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
- Victory Smash Burger
- Texas Burger with pepper and bacon jam, roasted jalapeño aioli, and Vermont cheddar
- Chicken Parm Sub
- Texas Cheesesteak with ribeye, white queso, onions, jalapeños, and au jus
- Steak Frites
- Roasted Chicken
- Miso Cod with sticky rice
- Rigatoni alla Vodka with crispy pancetta and basil
Food and drinks at Victory Tap.Photo by Samantha Marie Photography
The beverage menu includes Victory Tap's take on a Ranch Water with a guest's choice of passionfruit, mango or peach; The Red Card - a frozen cocktail with St-Germain, watermelon, raspberry, lime, prosecco and mint; High Quality H2O - Tito's Vodka, aloe liqueur, cucumber, lemongrass and sparkling water; Mango Lychee Martini - Patron Silver, mango, lychee, sour pineapple, coconut flakes; The Kucklepuck - Maker’s Mark Bourbon, barrel-aged stout cordial, angostura and a pretzel bites; and the Shake & Bake - a frozen cocktail with Grey Goose, passionfruit, pineapple soft serve, lime, vanilla and champagne.
Happy hour is available Monday-Friday from 11 am-6 pm and includes $1 off draft beer, $2 off spirits and wine by the glass, and select appetizers for $10.
The restaurant was designed by Filipe Pao Nunes and draws inspiration from classic athletic heritage, Ivy League traditions and timeless athletic clubs.
Wall of sports memorabilia.Photo by Samantha Marie Photography
"A great restaurant becomes part of the neighborhood, part of the routine," says founder and owner Alberto Lombardi in the release. "With Victory Tap, we created a place for all of it — the big games, the slow Sunday mornings, the nights that stretch longer than planned."
Victory Tap is open 11 am-10 pm Monday-Thursday, 11 am-12 am Friday-Saturday, and 11 am-9 pm Sunday. Weekend brunch is served from 11 am-3 pm Saturday-Sunday.