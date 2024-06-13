Pop-up News
Rye restaurant on Greenville Ave Dallas to change into tropical pop-up
A restaurant on Dallas' Greenville Avenue is swapping out its identity for the summer: Rye, the Dallas restaurant and cocktail bar at 1920 Greenville Ave., is closing and will reopen as Aguasal, a Mexican-Caribbean restaurant, on June 18.
The pop-up is a preview of a restaurant called Aguasal which is set to open in McKinney at 214 E. Louisiana St. later in 2024, from Walkabout Hospitality, which owns Rye, Apothecary, and the Barley food truck in Fort Worth.
Doing a pop-up will give them a chance to test Aguasal for the summer, a spokesperson says, including seasonal drinks and dishes that will eventually be served at Aguasal in McKinney.
Walkabout CEO and creative director Tanner Agar says in a statement that they felt like summer was "the perfect time to change things up."
"We wanted to have some fun this summer while getting feedback from our valued guests who have helped Rye become what it is," Agar says. "We hope everyone enjoys the trip, and Rye will be back to serve you in the fall!"
The Aguasal menu includes coconut fried shrimp, mojo pork belly lettuce wraps, Jamaican beef stew, family-style arepjitas, Cuban-style pressed sandwich, a smashburger with Guyanese pepperpot glaze, Key lime cheesecake, and an ice cream dessert with a cone turned upside down onto a bed of rum cake and edible sand and rocks.
They'll be open for dinner Tuesday-Sunday, and weekend brunch which will be all-you-can-eat.
Rye opened on Greenville Avenue in 2021, a spinoff of its original location in McKinney, which closed in 2022 after a fire. The Rye in McKinney hosted a temporary pop-up during the 2023 Christmas holiday — they like them some pop-ups. A video on their website says that the McKinney location of Rye will reopen in 2024.